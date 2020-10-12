Monday, October 12, 2020
    Quidd: Stickers, GIFs & Cards




    Collect, commerce and showcase formally licensed, restricted version stickers, GIFs, buying and selling playing cards and 3D figures of your favourite characters, together with from fandoms like Disney®, Rick & Morty™, Game of Thrones®, MARVEL®, Transformers™, My Little Pony™, Bob’s Burgers™, Star Trek™, Breaking Bad, and Michael Jackson (see extra under).

    Don’t neglect to:

    – Drag and drop your stickers in iMessage and use them wherever you employ your keyboard!
    – Open thriller packing containers containing Hasbro Toys, Funko Pop! figures and Kidrobot digital minis!
    – Come again on a regular basis to get new content material without cost!

    With over 2 BILLION restricted version digital gadgets bought to-date, there isn’t any higher time than now to affix Quidd and begin constructing your assortment.

    **********

    Here’s what you are able to do:

    – Use your free cash to buy limited-edition collectible stickers, playing cards and 3D figures.

    – Meet tens of millions of super-fans and geek out with those that love the identical stuff you do!

    – Chat and commerce together with your new pals in real-time. Adjust the phrases of a commerce and watch as essentially the most coveted gadgets land in your pocket.

    – Complete over 2,000 units like a boss. We’ve received base units, chase units and extra with dynamic, up-to-date checklists. Once you full a set, take a look at your rating. To rank excessive on the leaderboard, be among the many first to finish a set or construct a beneficial set with the bottom print numbers by buying and selling up.

    – Build a one-of-kind assortment that solely you personal and present it off to your mates. Create and share showcases that showcase your creativity and your assortment.

    Quidd is about you and the characters you’re keen on. Start your assortment right this moment!

    FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: twitter.com/quidd or @quidd-data.
    And observe: the Quidd Keyboard won’t ever monitor your keystrokes.

    **********

    Full List of Fandoms on Quidd (regional restrictions might apply):

    Adventure Time
    Archer
    Arrested Development
    Attack on Titan
    Bob’s Burgers
    Bravest Warriors
    Breaking Bad
    Buffy the Vampire Slayer
    Capcom
    Care Bears
    Clarence
    Comic Book Men
    Coraline
    Courage the Cowardly Dog
    Cow and Chicken
    Cuphead
    Dawson’s Creek
    DC Comics
    Dexter’s Laboratory
    Dishonored 2
    DOOM
    Dr. Seuss
    Dungeon’s & Dragons
    Ed, Edd n Eddy
    The Elder Scrolls
    Elvis Presley
    EMPIRE
    Fallout 4
    Family Guy
    Firefly
    Five Nights at Freddy’s
    Fraggle Rock
    Fruit Ninja
    Funko
    Game of Thrones
    Garfield
    Ghostbusters
    GI Joe
    God of War
    Golden Girls
    Halo
    Hellboy
    Hello Kitty
    Hello Neighbor
    Jim Henson
    Johnny Bravo
    La La Land
    Lost Kitties
    Magic: The Gathering
    Major League Baseball
    MARVEL
    Michael Jackson
    Monopoly
    Muhammad Ali
    My Hero Academia
    My Little Pony
    Naruto: Shippuden
    Ni No Kuni II
    Ouran High School Host Club
    Outlander
    Powerpuff Girls
    Power Rangers
    Princess Bride
    Quake
    Regular Show
    Rick and Morty
    Sanrio
    Scream Queens
    Sonic The Hedgehog
    Star Trek
    Steven Universe
    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
    The Amazing World of Gumball
    Skyrim
    The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy
    The Princess Bride
    The Tick
    The X-Files
    Tokyo Ghoul
    Transformers
    Twin Peaks
    Uncle Grandpa
    Valiant Comics
    We Bare Bears

    **********
    OFFICIAL HBO LICENSED PRODUCT © 2018 HOME BOX OFFICE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HBO AND RELATED TRADEMARKS ARE THE PROPERTY OF HOME BOX OFFICE, INC.

    ADULT SWIM, the brand, RICK AND MORTY, and all associated characters and parts are emblems of and © 2018 Cartoon Network. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

    ©2018 Cryptozoic Entertainment. 25351 Commercentre Dr. Suite 250, Lake Forest, CA 92630. All rights reserved.

    TM & © 2018 CBS Studios Inc. STAR TREK marks and logos are emblems of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Bob’s Burgers™ & © 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    © 2018 MARVEL, Inc.

    © 2018 Hasbro, Inc.

    © 2018 Sanrio, Inc.

    © 2018 The Walt Disney Company, Inc.

    © 2018 VIZ MEDIA, Inc.




    admin

