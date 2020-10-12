Real Car Parking 2 is the simulation & automobile parking recreation with highest graphics ever! If you assume that you’re one of the best driver and vale, don’t cease and benefit from the recreation!

3D NEXT-GEN GRAPHICS

• Forget all of the earlier graphics with the excessive and practical graphics of Real Car Parking 2!

REARVIEW WINDOWS

• Check behind your automobile with rearview mirrors even when driving from the within, and park simply!

PARKING SENSOR

• Park simply between vehicles with the parking sensor!

REALISTIC CARS AND CAR SOUNDS

• Feel as in case you are actually driving with practical vehicles and particular actual sounds for every automobile!

DETAILED CAR INTERIORS

• Feel the practical ambiance with cockpits which are particular and completely different for each automobile, and benefit from the driving pleasure!

FILL YOUR DREAM GARAGE WITH MAGNIFICENT CARS!

• Line up your great and practical vehicles and lengthen your storage!

CUSTOMIZE YOUR CARS

• Choose your favourite colours and decals to equip them with lovely designs, or select modified vehicles and revel in your self!

REALISTIC ENVIRONMENT

• Gain parking expertise in a multi-storey automobile park and drive simply in actual life!

LEARN TRAFFIC SIGNS AND RULES WHILE HAVING FUN

• Be a number of steps forward in qualifying examinations by studying vital details about site visitors whereas having enjoyable!

So, come and benefit from the distinctive graphics by selecting any of those practical vehicles!

OTHER FEATURES:

Different digital camera angles

Interior digital camera view

Different management strategies ( Steering wheel, keycaps and tilt)

Park like an actual driver with steering wheel

In that recreation we offer vehicles like in your dream storage

Valet parking is just not like actual parking strive it with steering wheel

Do laborious parking like utilizing traditional automobile, use steering wheel and do laborious parking

Like Garage proprietor you’ll laborious park as a driver spot

Valet parking will probably be your simulation by way of steering wheel

Hard parking recreation with avenue automobile

Cockpit go recreation

Multi languages

Real cockpit and vehicles

Feel like valet parking

Website: http://geneticstudios.com

Facebook: https://fb.com/geneticstudios

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geneticstudios

Twitter: https://twitter.com/genetic_studios

© 2018 Genetic Studios. All rights reserved.









