The SunTrust Business Mobile app for Online Cash Manager affords you a handy cellular banking resolution to handle your funds – anytime, wherever.

To get began, obtain and launch the app. Then signal on along with your SunTrust Online Cash Manager User ID and Password. Please observe earlier than utilizing this app you should first be enrolled in Online Cash Manager along with your consumer profile activated for cellular entry. If you’re a new Online Cash Manager consumer, earlier than utilizing cellular banking you should first efficiently signal on to Online Cash Manager from the web channel.

The SunTrust Business Mobile app for Online Cash Manager permits you to:

-View account balances

-Review current pending and posted transactions

-Initiate transfers between accounts

-Create, modify or delete invoice funds

-Search for SunTrust ATM and Branch areas

