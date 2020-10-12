Viki: Asian TV Dramas & Movies

Looking for exhibits past what your primary TV and cable presents? Come discover the world of Asian leisure with Viki! We supply a big selection of common dramas, motion pictures, selection TV exhibits, vogue and way of life movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan, and different nations.

What makes our exhibits even higher? Our tremendous followers all over the world present the very best subtitles (subs that truly make sense!) in 200+ languages. Together as a group, we’re breaking down obstacles that stand between nice leisure and also you.

And did we point out that we’re completely legit? You’re not breaking any regulation right here; no iffy streaming, downloads or viruses! ;P

You’ll by no means really feel alone in your responsible pleasure. Chat with different like-minded followers as you watch exhibits on Viki. Many followers inform us it’s extra enjoyable this manner.

Check out scores and opinions that can assist you determine what to observe. Or share your individual with different followers! Still unsure what to observe? Head over to Collections and see what our pleasant employees and followers have curated for you. Or discover our library by way of common genres like romance, historic, and thriller.

Subscribe to Viki Pass to take pleasure in a premium expertise.

– Viki Pass Basico (accessible in chosen areas) presents you an superior HD expertise with no advertisements.

– Viki Pass Standard will get you early entry to Viki Exclusives and Viki Originals—these are our hit titles like “While You Were Sleeping”, “W”, “Because This Is My First Life” and “The Legend of the Blue Sea”. Watch them in HD and with no advertisements.

– Viki Pass Plus (accessible in chosen areas) means that you can catch all of the exhibits on Viki each time they’re accessible. This means lots of of extra hours of Korean leisure from the highest broadcasters. Watch all of them in HD and with no advertisements.

Not completely satisfied but? That’s okay – obtain our app and get a free trial of Viki Pass first.

Disclosure:

We’ll cost your subscription to your iTunes Account on the affirmation of buy. iTunes will routinely renew your subscription inside 24 hours previous to the top of the present subscription interval. You could disable auto-renew or handle your subscription by going to your iTunes Account Settings after buy. Please achieve this no later than 24 hours previous to the top of the present subscription interval, in order that your modifications are efficient by the subsequent rapid subscription interval. Note that in the event you have been to alter your subscription within the midst of a free trial, you’ll forfeit any unused portion of the free trial.

Questions, feedback or solutions? Reach us at [email protected]

Terms of Use: https://www.viki.com/terms_of_use

Privacy Policy: https://www.viki.com/privateness









