Wheel of Fortune: Show Puzzles

It’s the very best phrase puzzle sport of all time! Train your mind and spin the wheel within the official Wheel of Fortune cell sport.

Have you ever wished to purchase a vowel? Spin the Wheel with Pat Sajak? Guess letters and watch them seem on the long-lasting puzzle board? It’s WHEEL…OF…FORTUNE – based mostly on the favored sport present, and now you is usually a contestant!

Jump into the Emmy®-winning TV sport present you recognize and love as a result of now it’s an addicting cell sport! Spin the Wheel, resolve new puzzles written by the present’s producers, and win prizes. Challenge your family and friends by way of Facebook or play with hundreds of thousands of different gamers from all over the world!

Make it a each day behavior and problem your self to new thrilling puzzles with enjoyable classes daily!

In Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak guides you on a fun-filled journey all over the world with new puzzles from the hit TV sport present! Play hundreds of different followers, family and friends for an enormous prize! The winner of those phrase puzzles will come out on prime with the last word jackpot!

Wheel of Fortune Features:

Official Puzzles

– Play THOUSANDS of all-new phrase puzzles created by the hit TV present! Can you resolve these official phrase puzzles from the minds behind America’s Game? Stay tuned; contemporary puzzles are launched on a regular basis!

– Solve phrase puzzles in Wheel of Fortune video games, anytime and wherever you need. You can end a sport in 5 minutes or much less!

TV-style Gameplay

– Feel such as you’re on TV. Hit the best wedges to attain and win huge, however be careful for Bankrupt and Lose a Turn!

– Choose your different letters properly to unravel the puzzle and win the last word prize! Just like on TV, you’ll get a number of letters to make use of within the Bonus Round!

Exciting Online Tournaments & Multiplayer video games

– Challenge family and friends in Wheel of Fortune!

– With hundreds of thousands of gamers worldwide, you’ll be able to take a look at your phrase fixing abilities immediately with hundreds of different followers, family and friends for big jackpot prizes!

Travel Around the World

– Discover superb puzzle themes from cities like New York, Paris, Tokyo and Hollywood to unlock upgrades to carry your individual aptitude to the social gathering.

Social Online Interaction

– Play with family and friends or problem hundreds of thousands of gamers

– Create your individual puzzles and attempt to stump your pals with Puzzle Maker!

– Chat, discover new associates and ship present bins to different gamers

The VIP All Access Pass is right here!

Enjoy a jackpot of ongoing advantages with a VIP subscription – out there for a value of 9.99 USD/month (or native equal) charged to your iTunes account on the finish of every 30-day subscription interval, on the worth exhibited to you on the time of buy, until auto-renew is turned off 24 hours previous to the renewal date.

Try the VIP All Access Pass one-week Free Trial. A free trial will convert to a Paid subscription until auto-renew is turned off 24 hours previous to the tip of the trial. Unused parts of free trials might be forfeited upon buy of a subscription. You can handle subscriptions and switch off auto-renewals in your gadget account settings, as described in our FAQ on “How to Cancel a Subscription.”

Privacy Policy:

http://scopely.com/privateness/

Terms of Service:

http://scopely.com/tos/

Like Wheel of Fortune on Facebook! http://www.fb.com/TheWheelofFortuneGame/

Questions? Comments? Chat with our Wheel of Fortune help group! [email protected]

By putting in this sport you comply with the phrases of the license agreements.

Wheel of Fortune ® & © 2018 Califon Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Emmy® is a trademark of ATAS/NATAS









