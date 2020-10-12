Zombie Café

PLEASE NOTE: Zombie Cafe is free to play, however expenses actual cash for extra in-app content material. You could lock out the power to buy in-app content material by adjusting your gadget’s settings.

————————

It’s exhausting to search out good assist, which is why you’ve partnered with an evil company to make use of zombies as free labor to construct your café empire. Prepare meals, direct your zombies and handle provides. If the competitors will get too fierce you may at all times direct your zombie staff to assault a neighboring café and steal their secret recipes.

————————

Features:

• Transform clients into zombie waiters utilizing toxin and have them do your bidding… however watch out! If you’re employed a zombie too exhausting they’ll get drained and can attempt to eat clients

• Raid neighboring cafes to steal recipes and toxin

• Decorate your cafe with greater than 100 objects from the shop

• Collect and put together disgusting zombie-inspired recipes

• Connect together with your Facebook pals to kind a franchise: order meals, acquire charges, and share recipes

• Keep enjoying even when you do not have an community sign, or cook dinner when you’re on-line each day to earn particular “Frequent Fryer” bonuses

• Retina show graphics

————————

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

iOS will maintain you logged on for quarter-hour after an preliminary in-app buy. Additional purchases gained’t require a re-entry of the password throughout this 15 minute interval. This is a perform of the iOS software program and never inside our management.

Players having hassle stepping into their sport after an replace ought to reset their gadget. Hold the facility button and comply with the directions on display screen. If you’ve got any additional hassle, contact Beeline help.

————————

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/BeelineVideo games

Follow us on Facebook: www.fb.com/BeelineVideo games

Follow us on Youtube: www.youtube.com/BeelineVideo games









Incoming Search:

Zombie Café hack,

Zombie Café cheat,

Zombie Café iOS hack,

Zombie Café android hack,

Zombie Café generator,

Zombie Café on-line cheat.

Free Zombie Café 50 Toxin, Free Zombie Café 125 Toxin, Free Zombie Café 350 Toxin, Free Zombie Café Toxin Generator, Free Zombie Café 800 Toxin, Free Zombie Café 2000 Toxin, Free Zombie Café 1 Super Stove Booster, Free Zombie Café 1 Hyper Stove Booster, Free Zombie Café 1 Turbo Stove Booster, Free Zombie Café 125 Toxin with Bonus Item.