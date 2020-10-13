Now mother and father and college students can take their scholar info with them on-the-go, with the primary model of the Aeries Mobile Portal app for fogeys and college students!

Put your Aeries scholar information in your pocket with Aeries Mobile Portal. Check gradebook particulars, evaluation attendance, and entry Aeries Communications – proper from the palm of your hand!

• Gradebook abstract and gradebook particulars

• Attendance together with tardies and absences

• Student contact info

• QR code Supplemental Attendance check-in scanner

• In-app entry to your Aeries Communications portal (if enabled at your district)

Important – please observe you possibly can solely make the most of this app in case your college district is utilizing the Aeries Student Information System. Contact your college for extra info relating to compatibility with the Aeries Mobile Portal app.









