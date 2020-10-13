Join Stella, Red, Chuck, Bomb, and the remainder of the Angry Birds in an additional addictive bubbleshooter bursting with a virtually infinite provide of challenges! Pull off trick photographs and popping streaks to activate particular pops with distinctive powers. Those particular pops will come in useful if you’re rescuing the totally lovable Hatchlings, or dropping these pesky piggies throughout the winding degree map. Connect to Facebook and evaluate scores with associates!

FEATURES

– Super straightforward to select up and play.

– Over 2000 ranges! New ranges added each week.

– Regular updates with enjoyable seasonal themes.

– With totally different degree sorts, you’ll by no means get bored.

– Beautiful graphics and animations. Everything is bursting with shade!

– Pop many bubbles in a row to unlock particular pops with distinctive advantages.

– Complete each day challenges for particular bonuses.

– Connect to Facebook to problem associates

– Play as visitor birds with their very own particular pops.

– Use Boosters if you want a serving to hand.

Need some assist? Visit our assist pages, or ship us a message! https://assist.rovio.com/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/angrybirdspop/

Angry Birds Pop! – Bubble Shooter is totally free to play, however there are non-obligatory in-app purchases accessible. Either means, it’s tons of enjoyable!

Terms of Use: http://www.rovio.com/terms-of-service

Privacy Policy: http://www.rovio.com/privateness









