    Dosh




    Looking for simple cash? Dosh is the free money again app that finds you $$ for purchasing, eating out, and reserving inns and journey actions with greater than 100,000 retailers and types nationwide. Start getting paid for doing the belongings you already do.

    Simply obtain the Dosh app, securely join your credit score and debit playing cards, and reside life as regular. Every time you employ these playing cards, Dosh searches for obtainable affords or coupons that match your transactions. If it finds one, Dosh routinely redeems the provide and converts it into chilly, onerous money, then deposits it straight into your Dosh pockets. You don’t need to do a factor.

    Dosh can also be the easiest way to e book inns. First, plug your vacation spot into the app to get essentially the most aggressive costs obtainable. Then e book the lodge by means of the app, full your keep, and voilà — instantaneous money again.

    With Dosh, there’s no:

    • Coupon clipping
    • Receipt scanning
    • Code getting into or remembering low cost codes
    • Hassle

    Just money again, routinely. It’s that straightforward.

    Download the Dosh money again app now and receives a commission to do the belongings you already do.

    HOW IT WORKS:

    • Connect your playing cards.
    Dosh makes use of bank-level, encrypted safety to attach along with your credit score and debit playing cards.

    • Shop, dine out, e book a lodge
    Use any one in all your related credit score or debit playing cards to make a purchase order from a Dosh service provider — or to e book a lodge or journey exercise by means of the app — and get money again. As an additional perk — if you e book inns by means of Dosh — you get essentially the most aggressive costs obtainable.

    • Get money again
    All money again from affords and inns goes straight into your Dosh pockets.

    • Use your money
    Transfer your money right into a checking account or PayPal. Or donate it to a charity proper from the app.

    FEATURES:

    • Cash Back, Automatically
    Dosh is revolutionizing the best way the world does money again. Unlike different money again apps, there’s no want to chop coupons, scan receipts, or keep in mind low cost codes. Dosh does all of the give you the results you want. Through safe credit score and debit card connection, Dosh routinely finds current affords, redeems them, then places the money into your Dosh pockets.

    • Get Cash Back from 100,000+ Brands & Merchants
    Dosh is offered at tons of of 1000’s of shops, eating places, and inns throughout the nation, with new affords and types added daily.

    • The Only Cash Back App with Hotels & Travel Activities Worldwide
    Dosh is the easiest way to e book inns. When reserving by means of the Dosh app, you get essentially the most aggressive costs obtainable, plus assured money again. Booking inns is the quickest approach to rack up the money. You can even get money again on journey actions (e.g. metropolis explorer passes, wine excursions, amusement park tickets, and so forth.). Login to the app and checkout close by actions.

    • Refer Friends & Family
    Dosh is best when shared with family and friends. That’s why we offer you $5 for each individual you refer (as soon as they obtain the app and redeem their first provide or full a lodge keep). So share Dosh with everybody you already know. It’s like placing money proper into their pockets.

    • Refer Your Favorite Businesses
    For each enterprise you refer that indicators up with Dosh and publishes a proposal, you get 20% of the advertising charges they pay Dosh for 2 years. If they pay us $100 a month, we’ll deposit $20 a month into your Dosh pockets. That’s $480 for 2 years only for the referral. Plus, you get a fee every time a Dosh consumer redeems a proposal from that enterprise. Dosh loves small companies. We assist them purchase new prospects, improve purchases from current prospects, and drive loyalty to maintain these prospects for all times.

    Love Dosh?

    Please take a second to overview our app! Your suggestions is our best asset—particularly when meaning serving to extra folks get money again.




