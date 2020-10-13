Tuesday, October 13, 2020
    Flipkart – Online Shopping App




    The Flipkart iOS App is simple and enjoyable to make use of. Download it without spending a dime and revel in procuring wherever, anytime. With an enormous choice of genuine, unique merchandise in classes similar to style, attire, electronics, residence home equipment and so forth to select from, you get well timed alerts on nice offers and updates on something and the whole lot you want, on a regular basis.

    • Happy Shopping: Easy returns and substitute,100% Buyer Protection
    • Smarter Search: Look up merchandise, classes or manufacturers utilizing search
    • Choice of Payments: Cash on Delivery, Card on supply, Credit/Debit Card, EMI, NetBanking
    • Pinpoint Products: Find what you need with the type and multi-filter capabilities. Also, learn opinions that different customers have written about totally different merchandise
    • Never Miss an Offer: Get entry to personalised and unique app-only offers.
    • Personalised Alerts: Get notifications on personalised presents, worth drops, order standing, unique launches
    • Product Suggestions: Relevant suggestions primarily based in your procuring historical past
    • Share with Friends: Suggest hyperlinks to attention-grabbing merchandise on Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter, Google+
    • Examine Closely: View merchandise in nice element with the big, multi-perspective photographs
    • One-touch Wishlist: Add merchandise to your Wishlist with only one faucet
    • Explore Your Way: Quickly change between List, Grid and Full Screen views.

    and, many extra…

    _____________________________________

    Our ‘100% Safe & Secure’ Promise
    Your transactions are fully safe and your particulars stay completely confidential always. We by no means use your machine to publish social updates or acquire entry to private data.

    Happy Shopping!
    -Flipkart

    # Talk to us at [email protected] Get again to us with what makes this app good for you or what could possibly be executed higher.

    # For common queries (together with order associated), e mail us at [email protected]
    _____________________________________

    Browse and store by varied classes similar to Fashion and Accessories, Electronics and Appliances, Books and Entertainment and Beauty and Personal Care, evaluate costs of mobiles, televisions and plenty of extra merchandise, learn consumers opinions, take a look at unique App offers, share your merchandise with buddies on Facebook, Twitter, Google+. The App permits you to store, observe or cancel your Flipkart orders from wherever. The App permits you to seek for merchandise through textual content, voice or barcode inputs.

    Flipkart’s Free and Easy Returns coverage ensures you to a headache-free procuring expertise. In case there is a matter with the product you will have obtained, the Free and Easy Returns has you lined. Problem decision could possibly be Replacement, Exchange (just for Apparel and Footwear) Or Refund, relying on the Seller’s Return Policy.
    Flipkart presents a number of cost choices similar to Cash on Delivery, Credit/Debit Card, EMI, Net Banking and Pay Zippy. With Cash on Delivery choice you may pay in money on the time of precise supply of the product at the doorstep, with out requiring you to make any advance cost on-line. Credit card and Debit card funds utilizing Visa, GraspCard, Maestro and American Express are accepted. EMI funds scheme is offered for American Express, Citi, HDFC and ICICI financial institution bank card holders solely.
    The App additionally options Flipkart First which if you’re a member you’re entitled to Free Shipping on Your Orders, limitless entry to Free In-a-day Delivery, Priority Customer Service and Discounted Same Day Delivery.

    The Apps notifies you with reductions, worth drops, order standing and unique launches, unique offers, Deals of the Day, what’s Hot on Flipkart and class clever reductions making procuring simpler for you.
    _____________________________________




