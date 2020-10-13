** Winner of App Store Best of 2014 **

YOU are about to PLAY GOD.

Rule over a dwelling, respiratory world. It is as SIMPLE to play with as it’s AWE-INSPIRING to behold. Feel actually highly effective in essentially the most pleasant, charming and tactile world you might have ever held in your fingers.

• Use your contact to bodily form, mildew and sculpt each inch of the panorama, making it distinctive to you.

• Be beloved and worshipped by tiny, devoted Followers. Watch them stay, study, and develop in a totally simulated world.

• Nurture the expansion of a civilization because it rises from the daybreak of the primitive age and advances all through the ages of humanity.

• Cast miracles of each magnificence and destruction: sculpt rivers and develop forests, or throw meteors and unfold fires.

• Uncover a wealth of mysteries and surprises ready to be discovered above and beneath the panorama.

• Guide your Followers as they embark on common voyages to new and uncharted lands that maintain nice rewards.

There has by no means been an expertise fairly like this earlier than, and it’ll proceed to evolve as you do. Come and lead an unbelievable journey that’s ready so that you can make it your individual.

Godus is dropped at you by legendary designer and inventor of the GOD GAME; Peter Molyneux. His earlier acclaimed creations have been the unique releases of Theme Park, Dungeon Keeper, Black & White, Fable, Theme Hospital, Syndicate, and Populous.

Get extra out of Godus by visiting www.fb.com/godusgame

Please observe: A community connection is required to play.









