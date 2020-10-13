Mouse Simulator : Family

Feel your self within the pores and skin of a small rodent – mouse!

– TWO LOCATIONS. Huge Forest and Cottage. Live in your secluded gap within the forest or within the cottage. In the cottage you’ll have to present all of your agility, climb the material surfaces, bounce from the shelf to the shelf, from furnishings to furnishings, on the best way to the required object.

– A SPOUSE. At stage 10, yow will discover your self a pair. Walk along with your mate, increase herhim temper and your partner will assist to gather assets.

– THE BABY. At stage 20, you may have a child. Feed it up, after which train an unbiased life, exhibiting how this world works. After which he’ll stick with you for a while, after which go to create his circle of relatives!

– FINDING, COLLECTION AND STEALING RESOURCES. 19 totally different assets. Collect assets within the forest – nuts, berries, branches, mushrooms, hay, (don’t attempt to eat amanitas). Or steal them from folks within the cottage – cheese, bread, cat meals, cash, handkerchiefs, spounge, toy, rings, paper, threads … Anything! Even a mousetrap XD!

– BUILDING. 11 totally different constructions. Crafting from the assets of varied constructions that gives you totally different bonuses.

– UPGRADE AND REPAIR. Upgrade the nest each within the forest and within the cottage, restore the nest, as a result of it collapses with time!

– QUESTS AND QUEST CHAINS. Perform duties and achieve expertise! About 50 totally different quests!

– BATTLE. You can battle different animals or with spiders. Avoid predatory animals! Although, maybe sometime it is possible for you to to defeat the cat!

– SKINS. Numerous totally different skins, a few of which work not just for you, but additionally for your loved ones. Skins provide you with SUPER bonuses. For instance, you may turn out to be a ghost, a home mouse, or a mouse-knight to battle cats and so forth … It is just not essential to spend actual cash, all skins will be purchased for the standard meals that you’ve got collected!

– ACHIEVEMENTS AND THE LEADERS TABLE. Do “Achievements”, compete with pals, there’s additionally “Leaderboard”, enhance your self and present who’s the most effective mouse on this planet!

Attention:

1) All purchases made for actual cash are mechanically restored within the occasion of an software removing or deletion of the save.

2) If you discover an error (bug) within the software, please write to us, if the error is confirmed, we are going to thanks by disabling the banner.

Have an excellent sport! Sincerely, Avelog Games.









Incoming Search:

Mouse Simulator : Family hack,

Mouse Simulator : Family cheat,

Mouse Simulator : Family iOS hack,

Mouse Simulator : Family android hack,

Mouse Simulator : Family generator,

Mouse Simulator : Family on-line cheat.

Free Mouse Simulator : Family Home, Free Mouse Simulator : Family Decorative, Free Mouse Simulator : Family Knight, Free Mouse Simulator : Family Ghost, Free Mouse Simulator : Family Gray, Free Mouse Simulator : Family Laboratory, Free Mouse Simulator : Family Gold.