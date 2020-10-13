> Get the Rubber Ducky boat FREE just for a restricted time.

Sharpen your swords and swing your rods, it is time to fish…the NINJA method!

Join over 16 MILLION Ninja Fishing gamers – get this Top 10 Paid Game for *FREE*!

* “A perfect example of what I love about mobile games.” – IGN

* “Higher than Angry Birds! An instantly addictive game.” – WIRED

* “It’s insanely-addicting.” – Gamepro

* “Takes that [Fruit Ninja] concept and then profoundly expands on it.” – Gamezebo

Otoro, a health challenged ninja, may not be the perfect fighter, however he positive has mad abilities in relation to fishing!

Cast your hook as deep as attainable into the ocean, then use the lean controls to reel again as many fish as you possibly can. Finally, use the katana-powered contact know-how to slice the scaly fish proper out of the sky for max gold revenue (be careful for the Dynamites).

NINJA FISHING IS A SMASH HIT!

#7 Paid Games within the US, UK and 9 different international locations.

#1 Paid Adventure and Family Games within the US, UK and 10 international locations.

Over 16 MILLION hooked gamers worldwide!

LOADED WITH FEATURES

– Super addictive FISH & SLASH gameplay!

– Master each tilt & contact controls to perfection.

– Over 140 fish species to gather.

– Collect over 90 RARE TREASURES.

– Earn GOLD to purchase a number of tremendous upgrades like katanas, boats, fishing guides & extra.

– Construct enjoyable buildings within the NINJA VILLAGE.

– Go fishing in 6 ISLANDS.

– Hunt tremendous uncommon Elemental DRAGONS.

– Super-sharp HD graphics.

– UNIVERSAL: Play on iPhone, iPod Touch & iPad.

– Achievements & Leaderboards.

NINJA VILLAGE!

Otoro has discovered a misplaced village, inhabited by mysterious ninjas! Rebuild the village by establishing buildings just like the Sushi Bar and Ninja Dojo to ask extra villagers.

We’re at all times working exhausting to carry you fixed and free updates. Please assist us and inform your mates about Ninja Fishing!

