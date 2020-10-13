Exclusive entry for PINK’s #1 followers!
PINK Nation provides you on the spot entry to members-only perks, our best buying expertise but, and tons of video games and enjoyable surprises!
What’s Inside?
Members-only affords
• Exclusive free ship moments
• New supply each month, together with the day you be part of
• Birthday shock — coming 2019!
Exclusive entry & occasions
• Shopping occasions, events, and pop-ups
• First dibs on new kinds
Fun & surprises
• Play video games & win prizes
• Pink your cellphone with stickers & wallpapers
Campus neighborhood
• Connect with ladies such as you on campus
• Apply to be a pink campus rep
• Apply for the first-ever GRL PWR Fund – coming 2019!
