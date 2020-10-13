Exclusive entry for PINK’s #1 followers!

PINK Nation provides you on the spot entry to members-only perks, our best buying expertise but, and tons of video games and enjoyable surprises!

What’s Inside?

Members-only affords

• Exclusive free ship moments

• New supply each month, together with the day you be part of

• Birthday shock — coming 2019!

Exclusive entry & occasions

• Shopping occasions, events, and pop-ups

• First dibs on new kinds

Fun & surprises

• Play video games & win prizes

• Pink your cellphone with stickers & wallpapers

Campus neighborhood

• Connect with ladies such as you on campus

• Apply to be a pink campus rep

• Apply for the first-ever GRL PWR Fund – coming 2019!









