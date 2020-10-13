Summoner’s Greed: Idle RPG TD

The nice and highly effective summoner has damaged into the king’s citadel and stolen the royal

treasure! You take the loot again to your lair, however the king has sounded the alarm and his limitless

military of heroes is on the way in which to steal it again! It’s time to prepared your defences!

In this idle TD sport, it’s important to strategically place your towers and forged highly effective spells to

defend towards limitless waves of the dominion’s mightiest heroes. Defend your stolen loot towards

quite a lot of do-gooding heroes just like the lowly peasant, axe-wielding lumberjack, ice mage and the

elite king’s knight – you don’t wish to mess with him!

SUMMON MONSTERS & MINIONS TO FIGHT THE KING’S ARMY!

Earn magic orbs for defeating waves of armies – use them to energy the summoner’s portal to name

forth quite a lot of monsters, creeps and minions to assist your protection. Recruit the frequent slimes,

slimey and grimey, the uncommon and absurdly cute hellhound mocha, or Teddy – the epic teddy bear

with superhuman power. With dozens of creatures to name to your protection, do you’ve what it

takes to defend towards the heroes of the dominion?

CAST POWERFUL SPELLS. OBLITERATE THOSE WHO DARE TO ATTACK YOU

Is the king silly or has he forgotten you may shoot fireballs out of your arms? In addition to your

misfit military of monsters, you may forged highly effective spells to deliver demise to your enemies. Use

fireballs, lightning, ice and extra to energy up your individual monsters, rebuild defences and defend

your lair towards the king’s military.

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

SUMMONER’S GREED – HIGHLIGHTS

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

• Dozens of monsters and towers to summon

• Defend towards limitless waves of heroes and managers

• Each monster has their very own distinctive skills and secondary powers

• Upgrade your towers to extend their effectiveness

• Collect frequent, uncommon, epic and legendary monsters

• Defeat quite a lot of enemy heroes, every with their very own distinctive abilities

• Strategically place your towers to trigger most harm

• Use & improve spells to destroy, rebuild defences and buff your minions

• Original graphics & distinctive gameplay for a completely new type of TD expertise

SUMMON. DEFEND. DESTROY. DOWNLOAD SUMMONER’S GREED TODAY!









