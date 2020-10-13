The Jackbox Party Pack

NOTE: These video games are same-room multiplayer social gathering video games.

For 1-100 gamers! Your telephones or tablets are your controllers! The group behind YOU DON’T KNOW JACK presents FIVE guffaw-inducing social gathering video games in a single pack! Games embrace:

· The comedy trivia sensation YOU DON’T KNOW JACK 2015 (1-4 gamers) with tons of of all-new questions.

· The hilarious bluffing recreation Fibbage XL (2-8 gamers), with over 50% extra questions added to the unique hit recreation Fibbage.

· The weird drawing recreation Drawful (3-8 gamers) – you draw proper there in your cellphone or pill (little or no/no actual ability required).

· The racy-as-you-want-to-be fill-in-the-blank phrase recreation Word Spud (2-8 gamers).

· The wacky-fact-filled Lie Swatter (1-100 gamers).

Players play utilizing their telephones, tablets, and even computer systems as controllers – making it the proper easy-in leisure piece on your subsequent recreation night time or social gathering. No large mess of controllers wanted! Once a recreation is began from the in-pack menu, gamers merely connect with the “jackbox.tv” internet handle on their gadget after which enter the on-screen room code to enter a recreation

You’re gonna want a couple of social gathering for this.

Note: The video games included on this pack are in English solely.









