Use Token Transit to purchase and use bus passes in your telephone. Easy, fast, and handy, purchase your passes and experience the bus anytime, wherever.
1. Purchase – Select any fare sort provided by your transit company by means of the Token Transit app.
2. Activate – When you might be able to experience, faucet your ticket to activate. Your telephone holds all of your tickets.
3. Ride – As you board the bus, present the driving force your digital ticket.
Download and begin driving at present!
___
Live in over 40 cities throughout the nation.
See full listing of accessible transit businesses right here: https://www.tokentransit.com/ship
