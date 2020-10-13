The #1 RPG in over 25 nations worldwide!

ZENONIA® 5: Wheel of Destiny

The Definitive Action RPG Returns!

Long in the past, a terrific battle was fought to revive peace and concord to mankind. But because the years handed, greed and selfishness corrupted the hearts of man. The elite wealthy started to use the poor and nice darkness came visiting the dominion.

Then, from the ruins of a slum village, rises a hero destined for greatness…

Immerse your self as soon as once more in the very best motion RPG for cell. Defeat inconceivable bosses and unravel the mysteries in gorgeous HD!

INTUITIVE VISCERAL COMBAT

Play such as you’ve by no means performed earlier than as every motion sequence syncs in tune together with your second by second reflexes and reactions!

FOUR THRILLING CLASSES OF HEROES

Experience the sport by way of 4 totally different heroes: Berserker, Mechanic, Wizard and Paladin- with the distinctive strengths and particular strikes!

DYNAMIC ACTION RPG GAMEPLAY

Customize, degree up and equip your hero with an enormous array of choices and talent charts as you delve into the mysteries of Deva Castle!

FACE OFF IN GLOBAL PvP

Take on challenges as you play in asynchronous PvP with characters from all around the world. Reap the rewards within the Abyss as you uncover uncommon and legendary gadgets!

EXPLORE NEW WORLDS AND CHALLENGES

With tons of of aspect quests and adventures, the story and challenges by no means finish. Discover new gadgets and rewards as you dive into the mysteries of ZENONIA® 5!

PERMISSIONS

Read Contact Data is meant for the only real use of integrating the GAMEVIL LIVE Platform. The information herein is confidential and can by no means be distributed to the general public with out discover. Other non-gaming associated permissions are required to forestall in recreation piracy.

