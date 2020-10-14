Autobrain helps maintain your loved ones secure and related on the highway.

Features embrace:

Car Finder:

Locate your automobile in real-time out of your smartphone, pill or laptop.

Trip Reports:

Make certain your drivers are secure out on the highway. You can view turn-by-turn mapping of every journey, time and miles pushed, driving rating, security alerts and extra.

24/7 Roadside Assistance:

Your automobile is roofed for as much as 5 service calls per 12 months together with towing (35-miles per tow), flat tire, battery, gasoline supply and lockout service.

Safe Baby Mode:

Autobrain will remind you to take your child out of the automobile each time the ignition is turned off.

Teen Driver Safety:

Autobrain helps maintain your teen driver secure with real-time monitoring, pace alerts, journey reviews, and curfew alerts.

Vehicle Diagnostics:

Wondering what that engine gentle means? With the assistance of our diagnostic alerts and specially-trained mechanics, you can handle automobile issues with ease.

Senior Driver Safety:

Autobrain helps maintain your senior driver secure with real-time monitoring, arrival and departure alerts, in addition to nighttime driving alerts.

Emergency Crash Response:

If Autobrain detects that you simply’ve been in a crash, our emergency advisors can contact you straight away. If you may’t reply our name, emergency responders might be despatched to your location.

Want to be taught extra about Autobrain? Go to https://www.autobrain.com









