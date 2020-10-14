*30 Days Free Trial on preliminary obtain!*

Garmin Pilot is essentially the most complete suite of instruments for the iPad designed particularly for basic aviation and company pilots. Flight planning, charts, interactive maps, climate briefing assets and navigation capabilities; it’s all included. The app’s intuitive interface mirrors these on the latest Garmin touchscreen avionics so you may go seamlessly from preflight to inflight.

Plan

Garmin Pilot’s highly effective capabilities begin with pre-flight planning, offering pilots with essentially the most complete aviation climate data to make better-informed flight choices. Pilots can verify NEXRAD radar, seen and infrared cloud imagery, METARs, TAFs, AIRMETs, SIGMETs, PIREPs, NOTAMs, winds and temperature aloft, TFRs and lightning knowledge. With Garmin Pilot, knowledge may be displayed over Garmin’s interactive maps that help track-up navigation, VFR sectional or an IFR low or excessive en-route chart to visualise the climate to your route. Add text-based climate widgets and use the unique NavTrack function to view climate alongside the deliberate route.

File

With Garmin Pilot, customers can simply enter a flight plan and interactively edit it on the map. Pre-loaded kinds make it fast to save lots of and reuse knowledge for incessantly flown routes. And when the flight plan is prepared, Garmin Pilot makes it easy to file, amend or shut the flight plan through Leidos Flight Service or DUATS.

Fly

Garmin Pilot gives full en-route navigation functionality on its transferring map. Pilots may navigate with Garmin’s patented panel, a GPS-driven instrument pack with a graphical HSI directional show and indicators for groundspeed, altitude and vertical pace. After takeoff, pilots can proceed to view real-time climate within the U.S. and visitors data by wirelessly connecting to Garmin’s GDL 39 3D transportable ADS-B Receiver (offered individually).

Log

Garmin Pilot features a complete digital logbook that syncs with flyGarmin. The logbook robotically generates entries based mostly upon GPS knowledge collected through the flight, tracks forex, helps handbook entries, endorsements and creates stories.

Garmin Pilot U.S. Standard:

– Rich, interactive maps help Track-Up navigation

– Charts: VFR Sectionals, high and low IFR en-route, airport diagrams and method procedures

– Ability to view Jeppesen Terminal Charts (Jeppesen echart subscription required)

– Weather Maps: Animated radar, Infrared and Visible Satellite, AIRMETs, SIGMETs, Lightning, TFRs and extra!

– Extensive textual content merchandise: METARs, TAFs, Winds Aloft, PIREPs, AIRMETs, SIGMETs, Area Forecasts and NOTAMs

– AOPA Airport Directory

– Weight and Balance

– Checklists

– Flight plan submitting through Leidos Flight Services and DUATS

– Garmin patented navigation panel

– Terrain and Obstacles

– Smart Airspace

– Fast Find predictive Waypoint Entry

– Logbook

– Optional VFR Premium: Synthetic Vision (SVX), Terrain and impediment alerting, and Garmin SafeTaxi®

– Optional IFR Premium: VFR Premium plus geo-referenced Garmin FliteCharts®

Garmin Pilot Global Premium:

– Worldwide Jeppesen NavData

– Rich, interactive maps help Track-Up navigation

– Radar and Satellite imagery for Western Europe, U.S., Canada and Australia

– Ability to view Jeppesen Terminal Charts (Jeppesen echart subscription required)

– Worldwide METARs, TAFs, AIRMETs, SIGMETs, NOTAMs and winds aloft

– VFR Flight Plan Filing

– Terrain and Obstacles with alerting

– Synthetic Vision (SVX)

– Visual Reporting Points (VRPs) in Europe

– Smart Airspace

– Fast Find Predictive Waypoint Entry

– Logbook

– Optional VFR charts from DFS, IGN and NATS

– IFR enroute charts from EuroControl

– Optional Garmin FliteCharts® and SafeTaxi® diagrams out there on a country-by-country foundation

*Note: Use of GPS operating within the background might lower battery life.*

*Note: One subscription to Garmin Pilot could also be used on two units.*









