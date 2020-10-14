iFit—All-day Fitness Coaching

Experience a totally personalised health app, tailor-made only for you. iFit Coach is designed to work with iFit wearables and give you actionable steerage every day for exercise, train, vitamin, and sleep. Your health plan will regularly adapt, primarily based in your distinctive objectives, physique metrics, and exercise. It’s similar to having a private coach and dietitian with you at all times, guiding you each step of the best way.

GET MORE OUT OF YOUR WEARABLE

* Track your exercise, train, vitamin, sleep, and weight.

* Gain insights into your day with complete stats for exercise, train, vitamin, and sleep.

* Receive advisable objectives, or set your personal objectives for weight, train, vitamin, exercise, and sleep.

* Enjoy new exercise suggestions day by day, primarily based in your each day exercise, train objectives, and exercise preferences.

* Get a personalised vitamin plan every day, full with calorie targets for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks.

* Receive exercise and sleep ideas that can assist you stay a more healthy life-style.

* Explore quite a lot of video exercise applications together with HIIT, Kickboxing, Vinyasa Yoga, Ultimate Abs, and extra.

* Follow and share your journey with pals within the iFit neighborhood.

CONNECT IFIT PRODUCTS

* Track your stats by connecting the app with any of iFit’s wearables: Active, Act, Link, Vue, Axis HR, Duo, or Classic.

* View stats for exercises accomplished in your iFit linked treadmill, bike, or elliptical. (This app doesn’t join on to your health gear, however can talk with the iFit platform through the cloud.)

SIMPLE SETUP

* Simply obtain the app, then inform us just a little bit about your self.

* Subscribe to an iFit Coach membership for $15 per thirty days to obtain each day steerage and personalised teaching (elective). By signing up for an iFit Coach membership, you’ll additionally obtain a FREE iFit wearable.

* We’ll craft your personalised health plan and give you custom-made, each day teaching that can assist you accomplish your objectives.

* Start monitoring your exercise, train, vitamin, and sleep to enhance your well being day by day.

SUBSCRIPTION PRICING & TERMS

iFit Coach is free to obtain and use. Should you select to subscribe to the iFit Coach membership, we provide an auto-renewing subscription at $14.99/month.

Payment will probably be charged to your bank card by way of your iTunes account at affirmation of buy. Subscription renews routinely until cancelled at the very least 24 hours previous to the tip of the subscription interval. There is not any enhance in value when renewing.

Subscriptions might be managed and auto-renewal turned off in Account Settings in iTunes after buy. Once bought, refunds is not going to be supplied for any unused portion of the time period.

Read our full Terms of Service at https://www.ifit.com/termsofuse and our Privacy Policy at https://www.ifit.com/privacypolicy.









