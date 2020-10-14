LINE reshapes communication across the globe, bringing you nearer to your loved ones, mates, and family members—totally free. With voice and video calls, messages, and a limitless number of thrilling stickers, you’ll be capable to specific your self in ways in which you’ve by no means thought doable. With over 600 million customers worldwide, LINE’s always increasing platform will proceed to supply thrilling new experiences and comfort.

NOTICE:

LINE Pay providers in Singapore, LINE Biz+ Pte. Ltd. (“LINE Biz+”) discontinued its provision of the LINE Pay providers from 8 February 2018 onwards.

LINE’s New Features

Make Group Calls with 200 People: Try our group name function with members in chats.

Keep Your Things Close with Keep: Store messages, images, and movies in Keep and share them simply with mates.

LINE’s Main Features

Free voice and video calls: Use your PC or smartphone to communicate with family and friends each at dwelling and overseas, or maintain a enterprise assembly on the go!

Instant messaging anyplace: Conversation is only a faucet away. Spice it up with LINE’s thrilling assortment of stickers or ship photos, movies, and even GPS coordinates to let your folks know what you’re as much as.

A full-featured social networking service: Post your day-to-day actions to your Timeline or remark in your mates’ posts.

Group chats: Share essential info together with your co-workers or discuss mutual pursuits together with your closest mates.

Find new expressions within the Sticker Shop: The world’s largest assortment of stickers options well-known and distinctive characters from around the globe to allow you to specific your self simply the way in which you wish to.

Stay knowledgeable with LINE official accounts: Connect straight together with your favourite celebrities and firms by friending their official accounts.

Make worldwide calls with LINE Out: Make worldwide calls to cellphones and landlines at competitively low charges. You may even name mates who aren’t LINE customers (obtainable in sure international locations solely).

Get related to new apps: LINE supplies a gateway to leisure and way of life apps that may preserve you entertained and convey new comfort to your life.

Introducing LINE Fan Account!

Price plans:

• 1-month plan

Price: JPY 480 (tax included)

Duration: One month

• 12-month plan

Price: JPY 5,700 (tax included)

Duration: One yr

Supported international locations:

Japan

Purchasing a plan:

• Your iTunes account will likely be charged on the time of buy.

• Your plan will likely be robotically renewed and your iTunes account charged 24 hours earlier than your plan’s expiration date.

• You’ll obtain a free seven-day trial together with your first plan buy. Your account will likely be charged on the finish of the free trial.

You will not be charged if you happen to cancel your plan earlier than the top of the free trial.

Canceling auto-renewal:

• To stop your plan from renewing itself robotically, please flip off the auto-renewal possibility not less than 24 hours earlier than your plan’s expiration date.

• You can nonetheless use your plan till it expires after canceling auto-renewal.

Viewing or canceling your plan:

• To view or cancel an current plan, examine your App Store buy historical past out of your gadget’s settings.

Terms and Conditions of Use:

• https://terms2.line.me/Disney_terms_web

Privacy Policy:

• https://phrases.line.me/line_rules

We advocate that you simply use LINE with iOS variations 9.0 or greater with an iPhone 4S or above.

For extra details about LINE, take a look at our official web site.

http://line.me/en/









