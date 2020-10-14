Micromon Adventures

Micromon Adeventure is a brand new journey sport with an IDLE characteristic that’s based mostly on the Micro Monsters. It allows the gamers to develop their monsters anytime and wherever

[Auto Mode & Offline Rewards]

Players can get a bunch of rewards even when offline! Rich contents and capabilities allow you to discover micromons’ world simply!

[Epic Pixelmon & Super Evolution]

Hundreds of basic cool microlmons accessible! Various methods to spice up the ability of your micro monsters! Set up your greatest micromon workforce!

[Fights & Gym Training]

Strive to develop into the strongest! Master PVP and PVE modes and advance rapidly on the trail to develop into the strongest monster coach!

[Special System & Z-Move]

In addition to the sport‘s wealthy contents of monster characters, expertise, species and formations, the Z-move system can even increase the ability of your Legendary micromons! Time to deliver again your childhood recollections!









