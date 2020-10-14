Welcome to My Block Puzzle – an aesthetic block sport that may deliver much more enjoyable to you !

My Block is an easy, but extraordinarily addictive sport that’s appropriate for all ages. We have two sport modes for gamers to select from – first one is the common degree mode to play and one other one is a problem mode.

Feature of My Block:

Simple guidelines and simple management

Multiple props accessible so that you can play extra successfully,

Many totally different ranges (together with varied units of issue),

Smooth and delicate animation,

More Woodblock modes to decide on,

Beginners’ information so that each one the ages might take pleasure in taking part in.

How to play My Block:

Drag the blocks into the grid,

Try to suit them multi functional row or column,

Since positioned, these blocks can’t be moved once more,

If there is no such thing as a house to place the block at, then the sport is over.

FREE DOWNLOAD NOW !

We are engaged on bettering the sport, so if in case you have any query, tell us your thought and ideas through [email protected]

Let’s take pleasure in this basic block puzzle sport !









Incoming Search:

My Block Puzzle hack,

My Block Puzzle cheat,

My Block Puzzle iOS hack,

My Block Puzzle android hack,

My Block Puzzle generator,

My Block Puzzle on-line cheat.

Free My Block Puzzle Beginner’s Bundle, Free My Block Puzzle Novice Gift Pack, Free My Block Puzzle VIP Membership, Free My Block Puzzle TINY COIN PACK, Free My Block Puzzle Big Bundle, Free My Block Puzzle SMALL COIN PACK, Free My Block Puzzle MEDIUM COIN PACK, Free My Block Puzzle Big Pack, Free My Block Puzzle take away adverts, Free My Block Puzzle LARGE COIN PACK.