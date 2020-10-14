myMCPS Helper is an app developed to permit college students to view and simulate their grades on the brand new grade portal. This app permits customers to view their GPA and schedule, add new assignments for every class, and alter for scores for current grades to see how the category grade is affected. myMCPS Helper additionally permits customers to see previous grades from their full transcript, even together with courses taken in middle-school.

• View previous grades out of your transcript!

•View present GPA

•Colorized class grades

•Status textual content that reveals a change in GPA

•Shows class identify

•Show class durations

•Show trainer identify for every class

•Show room-number for every class,

•View class schedule

•View grade for every class

•View detailed data on every project

•Option to save lots of login data

• Swipe on any project to rapidly plug within the max grade for the project.

•Swiping on an project additionally permits customers to plug in a Z or X.

• Click on an project to select from an array of buttons with letters A-E that may plug within the lowest attainable rating for the chosen letter grade.

•when coming into the factors for an project, customers can kind within the letters A-E to plug within the lowest attainable rating for the entered letter grade. (Non-case delicate)

• Users even have the choice to kind “Max” or “Mx” as a substitute of swiping on an project and clicking Max. (Non-case delicate)

New father or mother replace!

Click in your pupil’s identify to modify between college students

*myMCPS Helper is developed by Seth Setse who has no affiliation with MCPS and/or any of its associates.*

*For bug stories/ideas, please ship an e-mail to [email protected]*









