    Sonic Dash




    How quick can the world’s quickest hedgehog run?

    Play as Sonic the Hedgehog as you sprint, bounce and spin your manner throughout beautiful 3D environments. Swipe your manner over and below difficult obstacles on this quick and frenzied countless operating saga for iPad, iPad mini, iPhone & iPod contact.

    “A perfect blend of Temple Run-style gaming and the lightspeed nature of Sonic. Amazing visuals. It feels as fast, fun and frantic as you’ve been wanting Sonic to for a long time.” – 5/5 Gamezebo

    4/5 – Common Sense Media

    SONIC…
    The world well-known Sonic the Hedgehog stars in his first countless operating saga – how far are you able to go?

    …DASH!
    Unleash Sonic’s unbelievable sprint transfer that lets you run at insane velocity and destroy all the things in your path!

    AMAZING ABILITIES
    Utilise Sonic’s powers to dodge hazards, bounce over limitations and velocity round loop de loops. Plus defeat enemies utilizing Sonic’s devastating homing assault!

    STUNNING GRAPHICS
    Sonic’s superbly detailed saga involves life on cellular and pill – by no means has an countless runner regarded so good!

    MULTIPLE CHARACTERS
    Choose to play as one among Sonic’s associates, together with Tails, Shadow and Knuckles.

    EPIC BOSS BATTLES
    Face off towards two of Sonic’s greatest rivals, the at all times scheming and crafty Dr. Eggman and the devastatingly lethal Zazz from Sonic Lost World! Use all of Sonic’s agility and velocity to take down these villains earlier than it is too late!

    POWERUPS
    Unlock, win or purchase ingenious power-ups that can assist you run additional. Including head begins, shields, ring magnets and distinctive rating boosters!

    KEEP ON RUNNING
    Get extra rewards the extra you play! Level up your rating multiplier by finishing distinctive missions, or win superb prizes together with Red Star Rings & further characters by finishing Daily Challenges and enjoying the Daily Spin.

    SOCIALLY CONNECTED
    Challenge your mates on the chief boards or invite your mates by means of Facebook to show who one of the best velocity runner is…

    COMING SOON
    We’re working onerous to convey you future FREE updates!

    Sonic Dash helps iPhone 4 and better, iPad 2 and better, and iPod contact v5 and better.
    PLEASE NOTE: iPod Touch 4th technology units are at present not supported.

    – – – – –
    Privacy Policy: http://www.sega.com/mprivacy
    Terms of Use: http://www.sega.com/Mobile_EULA

    Game apps are ad-supported and no in-app purchases are required to progress; ad-free play possibility accessible with in-app buy.

    This sport might embrace “Interest Based Ads” (please see http://www.sega.com/mprivacy#3IBADiscolure for extra info)​ and will gather “Precise Location Data” ​(please see http://www.sega.com/mprivacy#5LocationDataDisclosure ​for extra info)​.

    © SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA, the SEGA brand, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG and SONIC DASH are registered logos or logos of SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd. or its associates.




