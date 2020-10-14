◆Summary

Welcome to Gedonelune Royal Magic Academy!

This is probably the most outstanding but, mysterious academy in wizardry world, with stuffed with fantasy, journey, and love romance! You, as a provisional scholar, find out about magic, and use of magical gadgets as you meet the distinctive classmates, dormmates, professors and magical creatures.

You problem the trials both to turn out to be an official scholar or the Prefect, the coed consultant.

Meanwhile, you face the handfuls of mysteries, such because the vasty underground labyrinth, revealing of the Night Class, the spring of unicorns and so forth…. You unveil the mysteries along with your love pursuits, which is the important thing to deciding your destiny. Those thrilling and adventurous tales won’t ever stop to shock you.

Now, get your wand prepared for the incantation! The wizarding world awaits you!

◆NEWS

Wizardess Heart welcomed the 4th 12 months.

The app is encompass six seasons with whole of fifteen good-looking wizards.

Adorable magical creatures make appearances in every season; they’ll certainly make your academy life extra enjoyabale and thrilling.

◆Features◆

●FREE to obtain.

●FREE Story Tickets to be given.

●Beautiful illustrations and nice music.

●Many totally different choices obtainable for boyfriends.

●Ranking system to compete your look.

●Story endings differ along with your alternative.

●Amazing choice of avatar gadgets.

●Fun occasions and particular rewards.

◆About Us◆

NTT Solmare is an organization primarily based in Osaka, Japan. We try to make the most effective relationship sim video games. If you want romance novels, cute boys, and/or anime then you’ll love our video games. Our Shall we date? titles have over 23 million downloads worldwide – strive certainly one of our FREE video games at the moment to seek out out why we’re so widespread!









Incoming Search:

WizardessHeart /Shall we date? hack,

WizardessHeart /Shall we date? cheat,

WizardessHeart /Shall we date? iOS hack,

WizardessHeart /Shall we date? android hack,

WizardessHeart /Shall we date? generator,

WizardessHeart /Shall we date? on-line cheat.

Free WizardessHeart /Shall we date? Coin Pack5, Free WizardessHeart /Shall we date? Coin Pack3, Free WizardessHeart /Shall we date? Coin Pack1, Free WizardessHeart /Shall we date? Coin Pack10, Free WizardessHeart /Shall we date? Coin Pack15, Free WizardessHeart /Shall we date? Coin Pack25, Free WizardessHeart /Shall we date? Coin Pack50, Free WizardessHeart /Shall we date? Coin Pack60.