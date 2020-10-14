World Conqueror 2

In World Conqueror II you can be a normal to perform a variety of vital campaigns throughout World War II and Cold War. You can combat with or in opposition to these well-known generals together with Guderian, Rommel, Patton, Zhukov, Nimitz, MacArthur, Yamamoto, Montgomery and de Gaulle. It’s so spectacular to see their distinctive techniques and ace forces. Patton and Rommel are well-known for his or her panzer corps, Nimitz and Yamamoto for his or her plane provider fleets whereas Goering and MacArthur for his or her air forces – all of them are one and solely. It’s your option to be part of the Axis or Allies in WWII, however solely after that may Cold War eventualities be unlocked. As campaigns go on, completely different equipments of every nation would come on the stage. Germany’s Tiger Tank and the Soviets’ Katyusha Rocket are two of essentially the most highly effective weapons, to call however just a few.

The military can use varied supporting techniques together with entrenchments, radars, land forts and anti-aircraft weapons for extra defenses. The navy might get efficient marine power by means of mixture of destroyers, cruisers, battleships and plane carriers. Air strikes, strategic bombing, airborne forces or devastating nuclear bombs assist the air drive to destroy hostile protection traces.

With increasingly achievements throughout the conflict, your commander will develop from a soldier to a marshal and purchase sorts of particular medals which assist increase the effectiveness of your troops in flip. In addition to single participant mode, we additionally present on-line PvP mode so you’ll be able to cooperate with or combat in opposition to different gamers from everywhere in the world in campaigns.

##Features##

– Dozens of eventualities amongst 4 navy teams

[World War II]

The Axis (1939.9)

The Allies (1941.1)

[Cold War]

WTO (1947.5)

NATO (1951.8)

– Top 20 best generals be a part of the campaigns

– 57 navy items obtainable

– 28 tactical directions

– 34 historic campaigns

– 37 nations and over 2000 areas concerned within the conflict

– Game Center and Wi-Fi multiplayer mode help

– Map zooming

– Auto-save

– Up to 16 rank ranges and 18 Medals of Honor

If you discovered your sport's language is incorrect, please set your gadget to English, and set it again to your language.









