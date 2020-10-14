X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator

The energy & element of X-Plane Desktop… in your cell gadget. It’s not a recreation, it is a simulator.

▶ “Highly recommended.” — Mel Martin, Engadget ◀

▶ Featured by Apple in “Best New Games” ◀

▶ Over 1 million downloads! ◀

Come expertise why actual pilots fly X-Plane.

It begins with the flight mannequin—the identical flight mannequin utilized in our FAA-certified desktop simulator—that’s full sufficient to mannequin the flex in your wings & the lean in your touchdown gear.

Add to that our desktop-quality plane with a number of liveries and interactive 3-D cockpits—so detailed you are able to do a full startup process utilizing the a whole lot of buttons, knobs, & switches within the cockpit. With working gauges, flight shows, & extra, these cockpits are as life like as these in our full desktop sim.

But plane are not any good with out a place to fly them. That’s why every of our ▸free◂ areas options detailed terrain, lifelike metropolis buildings, & 3-D airports—full with terminal buildings, jetways, hangars, & extra.

▶ FEATURES

√ 9 ▸free◂ tutorials, educating the fundamentals of takeoffs & landings, visitors patterns, helicopters, & extra.

√ 2-player web multiplayer through Game Center (▸free◂ for everybody)

√ Fully interactive cockpits on many plane, wired to actual methods fashions, with working gauges, shows, buttons, & switches

√ Full startup procedures supported on many plane (optionally begin any plane from chilly & darkish state)

√ More than 50 methods modeled, every of which may be failed on command

√ Emergency eventualities

√ Combat missions

▶ AIRCRAFT

The app consists of 2 plane (plus all 5 surroundings areas) totally free. In addition, the next plane can be found as in-app purchases:

• ▸Free!◂ Cessna 172SP w/ full interactive cockpit + 4 liveries

• ▸Free!◂ Cirrus Vision SF50 w/ full interactive cockpit + 5 liveries

• Airbus A320 Airliner w/ 3 liveries

• Boeing B737-800 Airliner w/ full interactive cockpit (over 280 switches, buttons, knobs, & levers!) + 3 liveries

• Boeing B777-200ER Airliner w/ 3 liveries

• Boeing B747-400 Jumbo Jet w/ 3 liveries

• Bombardier CRJ200 Regional Jet w/ 3 liveries

• Douglas DC-3 Airliner w/ full interactive cockpit + 3 liveries

• McDonnell Douglas MD-80 w/ full interactive cockpit + 3 liveries

• A-10 Thunderbolt II (“Warthog”) Fighter

• F-22 Raptor Fighter

• F-4 Phantom II Fighter

• Beechcraft Baron B58 w/ full interactive cockpit

• Beechcraft King Air C90B w/ full interactive cockpit + alternate livery

• Piper PA-18 Super Cub

• Piaggio P.180 Avanti

• Sikorsky S76 Helicopter w/ full interactive cockpit + alternate livery

▶ SCENERY

All 5 surroundings areas are ▸free◂ for everybody!

• Oahu, Hawaii

• Grand Canyon

• Seattle/Tacoma, Washington

• Juneau, Alaska

• Innsbruck, Austria

Download X-Plane now to expertise aviation like by no means earlier than.









