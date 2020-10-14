X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator

The energy & element of X-Plane Desktop… in your cell gadget. It’s not a recreation, it is a simulator.
▶ “Highly recommended.” — Mel Martin, Engadget ◀
▶ Featured by Apple in “Best New Games” ◀
▶ Over 1 million downloads! ◀
Come expertise why actual pilots fly X-Plane.
It begins with the flight mannequin—the identical flight mannequin utilized in our FAA-certified desktop simulator—that’s full sufficient to mannequin the flex in your wings & the lean in your touchdown gear.
Add to that our desktop-quality plane with a number of liveries and interactive 3-D cockpits—so detailed you are able to do a full startup process utilizing the a whole lot of buttons, knobs, & switches within the cockpit. With working gauges, flight shows, & extra, these cockpits are as life like as these in our full desktop sim.
But plane are not any good with out a place to fly them. That’s why every of our ▸free◂ areas options detailed terrain, lifelike metropolis buildings, & 3-D airports—full with terminal buildings, jetways, hangars, & extra.
▶ FEATURES
√ 9 ▸free◂ tutorials, educating the fundamentals of takeoffs & landings, visitors patterns, helicopters, & extra.
√ 2-player web multiplayer through Game Center (▸free◂ for everybody)
√ Fully interactive cockpits on many plane, wired to actual methods fashions, with working gauges, shows, buttons, & switches
√ Full startup procedures supported on many plane (optionally begin any plane from chilly & darkish state)
√ More than 50 methods modeled, every of which may be failed on command
√ Emergency eventualities
√ Combat missions
▶ AIRCRAFT
The app consists of 2 plane (plus all 5 surroundings areas) totally free. In addition, the next plane can be found as in-app purchases:
• ▸Free!◂ Cessna 172SP w/ full interactive cockpit + 4 liveries
• ▸Free!◂ Cirrus Vision SF50 w/ full interactive cockpit + 5 liveries
• Airbus A320 Airliner w/ 3 liveries
• Boeing B737-800 Airliner w/ full interactive cockpit (over 280 switches, buttons, knobs, & levers!) + 3 liveries
• Boeing B777-200ER Airliner w/ 3 liveries
• Boeing B747-400 Jumbo Jet w/ 3 liveries
• Bombardier CRJ200 Regional Jet w/ 3 liveries
• Douglas DC-3 Airliner w/ full interactive cockpit + 3 liveries
• McDonnell Douglas MD-80 w/ full interactive cockpit + 3 liveries
• A-10 Thunderbolt II (“Warthog”) Fighter
• F-22 Raptor Fighter
• F-4 Phantom II Fighter
• Beechcraft Baron B58 w/ full interactive cockpit
• Beechcraft King Air C90B w/ full interactive cockpit + alternate livery
• Piper PA-18 Super Cub
• Piaggio P.180 Avanti
• Sikorsky S76 Helicopter w/ full interactive cockpit + alternate livery
▶ SCENERY
All 5 surroundings areas are ▸free◂ for everybody!
• Oahu, Hawaii
• Grand Canyon
• Seattle/Tacoma, Washington
• Juneau, Alaska
• Innsbruck, Austria
Download X-Plane now to expertise aviation like by no means earlier than.
Incoming Search:
X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator hack,
X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator cheat,
X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator iOS hack,
X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator android hack,
X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator generator,
X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator on-line cheat.
Free X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator Airbus A320, Free X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator Piper SuperCub, Free X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator F-22 Raptor, Free X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator Sikorsky S76, Free X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator Boeing 747-400, Free X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator Boeing 777-200ER, Free X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator A-10 Thunderbolt II, Free X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator Baron B58, Free X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator King Air C90, Free X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator McDonnell Douglas MD-80.
Resources
- FREE Airbus A320
- FREE Piper SuperCub
- FREE F-22 Raptor
- FREE Sikorsky S76
- FREE Boeing 747-400
- FREE Boeing 777-200ER
- FREE A-10 Thunderbolt II
- FREE Baron B58
- FREE King Air C90
- FREE McDonnell Douglas MD-80