BLEACH Mobile 3D

“Joint improvement with KLabGames

The First ever Genuine BLEACH 3D MMORPG Mobile Game

====== Game Features ======

–Truthful to the Anime Classic, Replay the Story of a Soul Reaper Agent–

Original Anime Characters, Story Plot & Classic Skill Reappear,

The First ever Genuine 3D MMORPG BLEACH ARPG Mobile Game!

–Reappearance of Original Voice Actors, Hundred Actors Lineup–

A Roster of Japan’s well-liked voice actors, a Audio-Visual Feast ,

Original Voice Talents Reappear, Great Immersive Experience,

Leading you to the opposite facet of the world!

–Open World Map in 3D, Offering Free Exploration of Hueco Mundo–

360° free rotating viewing angle, Reappearance of Soul Society, The Human World, Hueco Mundo.

Famous Locations such because the Kurosaki Clinic, Urahara Shop, the Rukon District, Las Noches & others,

Not that includes a Simple & Boring Mission Mode, Explore the Human world and Hueco Mundo anytime by yourself!

–13 Court Guard Squad Gathers, Experience Great Fighting Mechanisms–

Bankai! Feel The Power when Ichigo Kurosaki waves his Zanpakuto!

Control famend characters comparable to Byakuya Kuchiki, Kenpachi Zaraki, Uryu Ishida,

Form The Strongest Squad and Experience essentially the most Realistic Battle Experience on Mobile

–Multiplayer Real Time Battles, Become a Real Soul Reaper–

Brand New PvP Mode, Real Time PvP Solo Battles,

Fight highly effective enemies, collectively along with your Teammates,

And dive into the Unlimited Multiplayer Hueco Mundo’s Big Brawl,

Join the struggle collectively and march towards the ultimate chapter!”









