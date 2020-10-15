Chess – Play & Learn

Play chess on-line with thousands and thousands of gamers around the globe! Enjoy free limitless video games and enhance your chess ranking with 50,000+ ways puzzles, interactive classes and movies, and a strong laptop opponent. Unlock your interior chess grasp at this time!
PLAY CHESS ONLINE
– Challenge your mates and chat with opponents
– Play real-time blitz or each day correspondence chess
TACTICS PUZZLES
– Solve greater than 65,000 puzzles
– Adjusts to your talent degree that will help you enhance
LESSONS
– Thousands of movies and interactive classes from high Grandmasters
– Interactive tutorials with useful ideas and highlights
COMPUTER
– Adjust the pc’s power
– Analyze your recreation to study what went improper
… AND MORE
– Daily articles by high authors and coaches like IM Jeremy Silman
– Opening explorer helps you study and play the appropriate openings
– Make pals & ship messages
– 20+ attractive themes for boards, items, and backgrounds
– Detailed efficiency stats and rankings
– Active neighborhood discussion board
—————————————————–
Also accessible within the app:
Gold Membership
$4.99 USD month-to-month, $29.99 USD yearly
More Puzzles, Lessons and Tournaments! No advertisements.
Platinum Membership
$6.99 USD month-to-month, $49.99 USD yearly
Full entry to Tactics, Tournaments, and extra! No advertisements.
Diamond Membership
$14.99 USD month-to-month, $99.99 USD yearly
Unlimited entry to all options for enjoying, coaching and studying. No advertisements.
* Prices could differ by location.
—————————————————–
ABOUT CHESS.COM
Chess.com is constructed by chess gamers and fans who actually love chess!
Team: http://www.chess.com/about
Facebook: http://www.fb.com/chess
Twitter: http://twitter.com/chesscom
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/wwwchesscom
TwitchTV: http://www.twitch.com/chess
