A cell app for Pokemon TCG gamers, and collectors!

Collector for Pokemon TCG means that you can simply search the database for playing cards from numerous expansions. Collector’s database contains all Pokemon Trading Card Game Expansions from Fossil as much as the most recent launch, together with the unique Base set.

All Pokemon playing cards are organized based mostly on collection, permitting you to navigate rapidly. Information resembling HP, evolutions, assaults and stage may be discovered when you faucet on a Pokemon card. Easily view the subsequent card within the set by swiping the cardboard when within the fullscreen view.

Additional Premium Features embrace:

– Collection (preserve observe of the playing cards you personal, import & export collections to view your pals’ as nicely)

– Stats (view completion % and much more from all expansions)

– Wishlist (add the playing cards you want to personal)

– Deck Manager (create and handle your individual customized decks, and even e-mail your deck record to your self to be used in Leagues & Tournaments)

– Game Helper (a instrument used to maintain observe of injury counters & particular situations. It features a coin flipper, flip counter and way more)

– QR Code Scanner (scan and group your PTCGO Code Cards)

– Earn factors to unlock new cash to make use of within the Game Helper!

– View the bottom value of a card off eBay, Amazon and PokeShop96!

– Keep observe of your Pokemon Pin Collection! (requires separate iap)

Access www.PokeShop96.ca from throughout the app to buy Pokemon card singles, booster packs, booster containers, assortment containers, cash, pins and way more!

**When Importing/Exporting Collections, make certain they belong to the identical model of the Collector App you might be working**

Collector will not be affiliated with, sponsored or endorsed by, or in any method related to

Pokemon or The Pokemon Company International Inc.









