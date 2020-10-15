Free Tone – Calling & Texting

UNLIMITED free calls & texts to ALL actual U.S. and Canada telephone numbers. No trials, no hidden prices, completely FREE!

• Call any U.S. and Canada quantity for FREE with FreeTone – Save on cell minutes

• Get your personal actual U.S. or Canada telephone quantity – Pick an space code you need

• Turn your iPad or iPod into an actual telephone – Make and obtain calls without spending a dime

• Enjoy limitless free SMS texting – Send messages, footage & extra

THE ONLY TRULY FREE CALLING APP

FreeTone presents you the last word prime quality on-line calling expertise as the one really FREE calling and texting app accessible. Unlike different free telephone apps, you do not want to earn or pay for calling credit. FreeTone makes use of VoIP know-how to attach you with actual telephones. Simply dial any U.S. or Canada quantity and discuss without spending a dime, landline and cellular.

NEW PHONE SERVICE THAT IS FREE & EASY TO USE

• FREE personal personal quantity in your iPhone, iPad and iPod

• FREE calls to all telephone numbers within the US and Canada

• FREE texts (actual SMS messages) to all US and Canada mobiles

• EASY to enroll utilizing your e-mail, Facebook or Google account

• EASY to entry your account throughout all cellular units

• EASY to ask your mates without spending a dime HD calls & video chat

• NEW clever & recent design enhanced for iOS 10

• NEW choice to unlock free worldwide calling and texting

• NEW good customization for voicemail and notification settings

CONNECT FREELY & REFUSE TO PAY

Contrary to comparable apps, you don’t have to pay something or earn credit to name any U.S. or Canadian quantity, whether or not they use the identical app as you do or not. Watch out for his or her tremendous print! FreeTone costs you nothing to make telephone calls to US and Canada telephones.

INVITE YOUR FRIENDS & SHARE FAVORITE MOMENTS

Invite your mates to FreeTone to take pleasure in free Video Calls with them. Send and obtain massive footage & movies out of your iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch to any gadget. Send messages and voice notes, share pictures and movies together with your contacts simply. Share your texts, pictures and movies simply together with your group of associates utilizing group messaging.

WHAT OUR USERS SAY

“Finally!!!!” by kparham on January 16, 2017

“This app is really, truly, FREE!!! I’ve finally found an app I don’t have to watch stupid ad videos just to call someone. I am able to contact my family and doctors and whoever I have to call! Ugh, thank you FreeTone!!!!”

We hope to see you quickly!

In-App Subscription Details:

– Monthly subscription for premium options for US$4.99 and for Phone Numbers from $2.99

– Payment will probably be charged to your iTunes account at affirmation of buy

– Subscription routinely renews except auto-renew is turned off no less than 24 hours earlier than the tip of your present interval

– Account will probably be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the tip of the present interval, on the buy value listed above

– You might handle your subscriptions and switch off auto-renewal by going to your iTunes Account Settings after which “Manage Subscriptions”

– No cancellation of the present subscription is allowed throughout energetic subscription

– Also see Terms & Conditions (http://go-text.me/property/tc) and Privacy Policy (http://go-text.me/property/pp)

Limitations apply:

– Subject to FreeTone’s Terms and Conditions (http://go-text.me/property/tc)

– For outbound calls to the US and Canada, calling is free with FreeTone

– Hawaii, Alaska and another territories will not be supported within the free bundle

– For inbound calls to your private quantity, the primary 5 hundred minutes are complimentary, with the power to obtain calls to your FreeTone quantity for a minimal extension price

– Free calling to telephone numbers within the US and Canada, each inbound and outbound, is barely accessible to the US and Canada residents

Help us enhance FreeTone: http://assist.free-tone.com









