Design, embellish, and personalize the house of your goals with the #1 FREE residence design sport! Cozy nation cabin, or trendy mansion? You determine, you design!

Dream large, embellish for achievement, and develop into the world’s most celebrated designer!

– PERSONALIZE your private home with an unlimited number of trendy items! Choose from retro, deco, classic, and extra!

– BEAUTIFY your private home with gorgeous victorian wallpaper, bamboo flooring, and trendy artwork!

– DECORATE to boost your private home worth and unlock new design items!

– LANDSCAPE a serene backyard and patio paradise, add fountains and unique vegetation!

– SOCIALIZE with your mates! Visit neighbors for design inspiration, or invite them over to indicate off!

– ACHIEVE designer fame by fascinating storylines! Impress the press, rent photographers, and get wealthy!

– Sharp, gorgeous graphics, animations, and sounds make your dream residence a REALITY!

– FREE weekly updates introduce new objects, kinds, and storylines!

Antique Mansions, Rustic Cottages, Beach Chalets, and Modern Art Masterpieces! What’s your dream residence?

Home Design Story is the BEST trying, most customizable, FREE residence design sport in your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch.

Please word that Home Design Story is free to play, however you should buy in-app objects with actual cash. To delete this function, in your gadget go to Settings Menu -> General -> Restrictions choice. You can then merely flip off In-App Purchases underneath “Allowed Content”. In addition, Home Design Story could hyperlink to social media companies, comparable to Facebook, and Storm8 may have entry to your data by such companies.

Follow Storm8

www.storm8.com

fb.com/storm8

twitter.com/storm8









Incoming Search:

Home Design Story hack,

Home Design Story cheat,

Home Design Story iOS hack,

Home Design Story android hack,

Home Design Story generator,

Home Design Story on-line cheat.

Free Home Design Story 120 gems, Free Home Design Story 20 Gems, Free Home Design Story 120 Gems, Free Home Design Story 250 Gems, Free Home Design Story 250 Gems, Free Home Design Story 530 Gems, Free Home Design Story 530 Gems, Free Home Design Story 1400 Gems, Free Home Design Story 250 Gems, Free Home Design Story 1400 Gems.