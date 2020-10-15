Let’s create! Pottery HD

“A must have app to help you relax.” – Robin Rhys, AppAdvice Daily

“Totally worth a look. The entire game is a very unique experience.” – Touch Arcade

“Worth picking up for something different that is plenty engaging and time well spent.” – AppAdvice

“Visually, the game’s 3D presentation is stunning” – Gamezebo

Free your creativity! Making ceramics has by no means been extra easy and enjoyable! Become a real artist and create “one of a kind” pottery objects. Throw the clay on the wheel, launch all of your creative skills and take advantage of dozens of supplies out there with a purpose to create your individual design! Even once you glaze and fireplace your very first pot you’ll really feel achieved and relaxed as pottery is one of the best ways to alleviate your on a regular basis stress and discover your interior peace. An superb, therapeutic and uplifting expertise you’ll be able to take pleasure in with your loved ones and pals!

Join the Pottery Community

Finish all quests, construct your individual palette of colours and brushes and let your creativity move freely. Then greater challenges are ready for you on the LCP Portal (www.potterygame.com) the place you’ll be able to publish your first pot and be a part of the superb group of potters. Climb within the rankings, compete with gifted LCP artist and share your individual creations to shock your folks.

Convert pots into actual issues!

Now you’ll be able to think about, create after which 3D print your individual pot and order it straight from the app! Convert digital pots into actual objects which could be displayed on a shelf or be given to household or pals.

Videos value a watch

Official sport trailer – http://youtu.be/53t0sG03UUo

Gameplay trailer – http://youtu.be/4Myr4kw8QMM









