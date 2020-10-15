While matching items in a enjoyable puzzle recreation, uncover a comic story episode by episode and design your restaurant home and dream backyard with your individual decisions!

– Swap and match objects to beat uniquely designed match-3 ranges!

– Show your design expertise and renovate the restaurant with superior decors!

– Uncover and be part of an thrilling story with many fascinating characters!

– Unlock tasty meals and be taught new recipes!

– You can play Manor Cafe offline!

– All this fun-filled journey is FREE!

You had one dream whenever you purchased this outdated and outdated restaurant mansion: bringing its full glory again by adorning and re-opening all the gorgeous components just like the bar, eating corridor and the backyard. Meet Meg the restaurant supervisor and Bruno the indignant chef and be part of their gripping life! Play and beat match-3 ranges and earn stars to embellish your cafe. Uncover the intriguing story as you progress, meet thrilling characters and unlock tasty meals! If you’re a fan of puzzle video games, home and kitchen design video games, Manor Cafe is simply the sport for you!

Matching objects has by no means been extra enjoyable! Among all of the match-3 video games, Manor Cafe has a particular place with tens of highly effective boosters, tremendous energy ups and distinctive storyline, humorous characters and the energetic environment of an open restaurant! You’ll by no means dwell a uninteresting second within the loopy world of Manor Cafe! What makes it totally different than different cafe video games and match 3 video games shouldn’t be solely the exceptionally beautiful decor objects or the scrumptious meals menu, but additionally the distinctive gameplay that merges match three and cafe makeover!

