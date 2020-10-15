With VIZIO SmartCast Mobile™, you possibly can management your complete leisure expertise along with your iOS gadget. Browse & uncover films, TV exhibits, music, reside streams and extra throughout a number of apps directly. Power on/off units, play/pause content material, modify superior settings and extra.

Effortless Discovery.

VIZIO SmartCast Mobile brings collectively all of your favourite leisure from a number of apps into one easy expertise.

Simple controls wherever you’re.

Power on/off units, play/pause content material, alter quantity and extra all from the palm of your hand.

Watch free content material.

Enjoy quick access to free TV exhibits, films, music and extra.

Type with a keyboard.

Enter textual content in your TV/show out of your smartphone utilizing a full keyboard.

Swipe to navigate SmartCast Home.

Use the touchpad to rapidly play your favourite leisure from featured content material to the preferred apps proper out of your TV/show.

Easily entry superior settings.

Adjust side ratio, choose enter, calibrate image and extra with out leaving VIZIO SmartCast Mobile.

See All the Details.

Get a fast have a look at present rankings, synopsis, forged, crew, clips and extra.

SUPPORTED VIZIO SMARTCAST™ PRODUCTS.

2016 and 2017 VIZIO SmartCast UHD Home Theater Displays

2018 VIZIO SmartCast TVs

VIZIO SmartCast Sound Bars

VIZIO SmartCast Crave™ Speakers

COMPATIBILITY NOTES

VIZIO SmartCast Mobile will not be appropriate with legacy VIZIO Internet Apps® and VIZIO Internet Apps Plus® Smart TVs.

VIZIO Crave Speakers can not output audio from TVs/shows or be related as an extra channel to an current sound bar or sound system. Additional supported SmartCast or Chromecast-enabled audio merchandise are required (not included) for Multi-Room characteristic. Streaming completely different songs to completely different audio system on the similar time will not be supported when utilizing a single app working on a single cellular gadget. To stream a special track to completely different audio system on the similar time, you’ll must stream from a special app or a separate cellular gadget.

The functions and content material pictured herein or described on this web page could solely be out there in sure international locations and languages, could require extra charges or subscription expenses, and could also be topic to future updates, modifications, interruption and/or discontinuation of service with out discover. VIZIO has no management over third celebration functions or content material and assumes no accountability for the provision or interruption of such functions or content material. Additional third-party phrases, situations and restrictions apply. High-speed/broadband Internet service and entry tools are required and usually are not offered by VIZIO. Not all Google Cast-enabled apps are built-in with VIZIO SmartCast and will require extra steps to forged.

Select options of VIZIO SmartCast Mobile require a myVIZIO Account (out there free).









