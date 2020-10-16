Clash of Kings: The West

Clash of Kings: West Land will provide you with mind-blowing battle expertise with tens of millions of worldwide gamers. Magic Mirror, Invisible, Occupy Order, Demolish Order, Holy Aura, Hammer of Order, and Forest Magic options offer you model new enjoyable conflict gameplay.

It’s a worldwide on-line conflict themed SLG sport with RTS parts, and in addition is the official sequel of Clash of Kings. In the sport, you’re a lord revolting towards the highly effective. You will lead your individuals to combat towards the mighty Dark Knight Legion. You will assemble your cities, develop robust forces, collect lavish assets, and ally or battle with gamers of the world to say the supreme crown.

In the brand new occasion Kingdom Plunderer, you’ll be able to rain down your troopers anytime to savage completely different kingdoms; You also can unite the elite forces from different kingdoms to set devastating assaults upon hostile kingdoms at particular instances.

In the West Land, battle technique, strategies and allies depend lot, We simplified the Legion mixture, lowered the advantages gained from the packs, and elevated the CD time of some battle objects. We goal for the sport to get again to the core roots of technique.

Ultimate Strife, enjoyable battles, raging conflict, countless battle, all in Clash of Kings: West Land!

【Game Features】

1. Restricted recharge advantages, and a good gaming atmosphere.

Increased CD time of battle objects to forestall merchandise abuse.

Optimized dispatch deployment for simpler models mixture.

Greatly decreased recharge advantages to lift the significance of accumulation.

2. Care for New Lords

New lords will acquire 3-day Peace Shield without cost

Lords can acquire giant quantities of troopers with out lengthy coaching instances in early sport.

Allow low stage Soldiers to improve to excessive stage Soldiers.

Remove ready time for soldier therapy in early sport.

Allow gathering with Peace Shield on

3. Great conflict, No defraud.

Greatly decreased the value and buying problem of conflict objects

Greatly elevated the value and buying problem of Peace Shield Items

Cancel Dragonglass, Dragon Word, andDragon Training.

Plunder Card added, now you can combat with a number of kingdoms in several realms anytime.

Indivisibly added, with this comes extra enjoyable in fights.

Magic Mirror added, can fast seek for plunder targets

Relocate Order added, unlock sensible battle artwork.

4. Failure May Bring Surprise.

You may smile after your citadel wall is breached.

For your heroic deeds could win the reinforcement of the king; lavish compensation, and extra surprises are ready so that you can discover out.

5. More Goals

Rank of Country Power added,let’s combat for the nation!

Rank of Cross-server Kills added, Show your true energy because the god of conflict!

More objectives awaits you!

6. Infinite Rewards

You can simply acquire Resources and Equipment Material from the free packs.

Resources Gathering combo will convey you an ample quantity of gold on a regular basis.

7. Be the King

Invade hostile castles, steal their Resources, take the throne along with your ally and rule all.

More enjoyable awaits you within the sport!

Contact: [email protected]

Connect with Clash of Kings:The West！

– Facebook: https://www.fb.com/Clash.Of.Kings.The.West.Game/

Description for Subscribing:

The value of the Automatic Subscription (Monthly Subscription) will be $4.99 and this Subscription will final 30 days. You will acquire these BUFF Privileges:

1. Troops Attack +5%

2. Troops Defense +5%

3. Building speedup +10%

4. Technology Research speedup +10%

5. The higher restrict of coaching troopers +200



Please notice:

1. Your iTunes account will pay when you verify the subscription fee.

2. You can cancel your subscription 24 hours earlier than the subscription service ends or it will resume robotically.

3. 24 hours earlier than the subscription service ends, your account will obtain the subsequent subscription buy and value affirmation.

4. After buying the subscription, you can cancel the subscription service in the account settings.



For extra data on Privacy phrases please examine: http://elex-tech.com/Index/privateness









