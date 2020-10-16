Discover the preferred dragon gathering recreation on the planet! Can you hatch all of them? Your dragon-filled fantasy park awaits in DragonVale!

Breed, hatch, and lift over 400 completely different legendary dragons. If you’ve acquired dragon mania, DragonVale is the sport for you!

Features

– Grow and harvest Dragon Treats, then feed your dragons to degree up

– Baby dragons to legendary dragons, nurture your majestic fantasy animals

– Enter your dragons in enjoyable races and ship them on quests to win epic treasures and Dragon Cash

– Discover new dragons, decorations, habitats, and actions throughout particular seasonal occasions

– Explore house by gathering particular Galaxy Dragons

– Collect and categorize your metropolis of dragons

– Keep observe of all of the dragons you’ve hatched and breed within the Dragonarium

– Connect and share with your pals on-line

– Team up with mates within the Cooperative Breeding Cave

– Send mates in DragonVale gems and items

– Dragon eggs! Spectacular visuals and glowing animations

– Impressive and distinctive artwork for every egg, child, juvenile, grownup, and elder dragon

– DragonVale is accompanied by an unique soundtrack written by our award-winning composer

Legend holds that dragons are fierce, fire-breathing monsters – however DragonVale proves that these fantasy creatures are extra than simply breeding beasts. From cute and cuddly, to large, time-bending creatures. DragonVale has all of it. Build and adorn stunning floating islands within the sky to create your final park. Your park, your Dragons, your DragonVale!

Play DragonVale right this moment! It’s free.

_______________________________

PLEASE NOTE! Some recreation objects may be bought for actual cash. If you do not wish to use this characteristic, you could management in-app purchases made inside this app utilizing the password settings defined within the Google Play assist middle.

DragonVale is dropped at you by Backflip Studios, makers of absurdly enjoyable cellular video games and a proud accomplice of Hasbro, Inc.









