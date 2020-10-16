Manage your individual farm and drive huge machines in an open world!

Farming Simulator 16 means that you can handle your individual life like farm in extraordinary element. Plant, develop, harvest, and promote 5 completely different crops, elevate cows and sheep, and promote timber at your individual tempo. Buy new fields to develop your farm land. Take direct management of harvesters and tractors, or rent AI helps and handle your rising farm from the complete display screen administration map.

As the latest within the sequence of Farming Simulator video games, this sport has the most effective of agriculture simulation. The sport options huge tractors and different machines from over 20 manufacturers of agricultural producers, together with New Holland, Case IH, Ponsse, Lamborghini, Horsch, Krone, Amazone, MAN and extra.

Features of Farming Simulator 16 embrace:

– New 3D graphics present much more element in your equipment!

– Plant and harvest 5 completely different crops: Wheat, canola, corn, sugar beet and potatoes

– Sell your crops in a dynamic market

– Use life like tractors and vehicles from a few of the greatest agriculture machine makers

– Feed your cows and sheep to supply and promote milk and wool

– Forestry has gone cell! Harvest wooden with devoted equipment and promote the timber

– Manage AI helpers for higher outcomes

– Play with a buddy in native multiplayer mode for WiFi and Bluetooth









