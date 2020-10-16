• The World’s #1 cliff diving sport – now in your cell! •

Pull off Frontflips, Backflips & Gainers from excessive cliffs, rickety platforms, timber, castles, and trampolines! Choose from a variety of divers, and unlock new methods and strikes. Aim for an ideal entry into the water, and don’t hit the rocks!

Featuring a customized physics engine with animated ragdoll physics, Flip Diving is essentially the most dynamic and entertaining cliff diving expertise ever created!

TONS OF DIVING TRICKS

• Layouts, Pikes, Reverses – and extra methods coming quickly!

• Each trick dynamically animated with ragdoll physics!

DEATH-DEFYING LOCATIONS

• Dive from timber, boats, trampolines and extra!

• Over 50 soar platforms to leap from!

A HUGE RANGE OF CHARACTERS

• Take a dive as a bodybuilder, a businessman, or in a penguin costume!

• Each diver has completely different skills, weights, and distinctive physics!

• More coming quickly!

SHOW OFF TO YOUR FRIENDS

• Record your greatest dives – or your largest fails – and share them with your mates!

—————————————-

This sport doesn’t require web connection, and could be performed offline.









