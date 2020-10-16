FEEL THE RUSH! KRITIKA: The White Knights
* Feel the adrenaline at your fingertips!
– Play probably the most exhilarating motion RPG that can preserve you electrified!
– Intense EX expertise that bounce off the display screen! Call upon a pal’s Striker that will help you dominate!
* Meet the champions!
– Monk: Uses his fists and highly effective magic to smite evil!
– Mystic Wolf Guardian: Brilliant lightning expertise! The energy of Sirius! Enemies be careful, she’ll destroy all these in her manner!
– Noblia: Dominates the enemies with completely different weapons and her tremendous sturdy energy!
– The Ice Warlock: Powerful frost magic assault sweeps the enemies off the bottom!
– The Burst Breaker: Sprightly and unpredictable! Single strike will blast the complete battlefield!
– The Eclair: Her second to none versatility will lead the enemies to their wreck!
– The Blood Demon: Her bloodthirsty spear yearns for lives!
– The Demon Blade: His blade cuts a bloody path by the battleground!
– The Crimson Assassin: Cool as ice! The battlefield is her playground!
– The Dark Valkyrie: She seduces along with her chains and judges along with her scythe!
– The Berserker: Behold his rage as he destroys every little thing in sight!
– The Cat Acrobat: Quick and agile, fall in love along with her spunky preventing strikes!
– The Shadow Mage: His eerie shadow will ensnare and annihilate enemies!
* Experience a recreation system like no different!
– It’s extra enjoyable if you happen to work collectively! Enjoy the brand new Guild system!
– Pets that preserve your aspect and make you stronger!
– Grow stronger by 115 completely different levels in Stage Mode!
– Encounter the Monster Wave! Attack an infinite wave of monsters!
– Climb and conquer the 60 flooring of the Tower of Tribulation!
– Test your expertise in Arena, Versus, and Melee! Become the final word champion!
– Work collectively to defeat highly effective bosses in “”World Boss””!
– Use the Auto-Battle function to clear levels extra conveniently!
* Minimum Device Requirement: iPhone 4S
* This recreation options an cute iMessage sticker! (iOS 10)
** This recreation is offered in 한국어, English, 日本語, 中文简体, 中文繁體, Deutsch, Français, Español, Português, Русский, Vietnam, ไทย
** There could also be extra prices when making an attempt to acquire sure objects.
[General Forum]
http://m.gamevilusa.com/boards/forumdisplay.php?512-Kritika-The-White-Knights
[Facebook]
https://www.fb.com/KritikaGAMEVIL/
* Access authorization discover for gameplay
CAMERA: HIVE requires entry to your digital camera to take profile photos.
CONTACTS: HIVE requires entry to your contacts to seek out pals.
PHOTOS: HIVE requires entry to your photographs to alter profile photos or save/load the sport display screen.
* GAMEVIL Official Website : https://www.withhive.com
* GAMEVIL Customer Support : https://m.withhive.com/buyer/inquire
Terms of Service: http://phrases.withhive.com/phrases/bridge/gamevil.html
Privacy Policy: http://phrases.withhive.com/phrases/bridge/gamevil.html
Incoming Search:
Kritika: The White Knights hack,
Kritika: The White Knights cheat,
Kritika: The White Knights iOS hack,
Kritika: The White Knights android hack,
Kritika: The White Knights generator,
Kritika: The White Knights on-line cheat.
Free Kritika: The White Knights Karat Bonus, Free Kritika: The White Knights 500 Karat, Free Kritika: The White Knights Sale Package 2, Free Kritika: The White Knights Sale Package 3, Free Kritika: The White Knights 50 Karat, Free Kritika: The White Knights 250 Karat, Free Kritika: The White Knights 150 Karat, Free Kritika: The White Knights firstpack_10000, Free Kritika: The White Knights Special Edition Package 4, Free Kritika: The White Knights Lv. 15 Package (BK/DB/BB).
Resources
- FREE Karat Bonus
- FREE 500 Karat
- FREE Sale Package 2
- FREE Sale Package 3
- FREE 50 Karat
- FREE 250 Karat
- FREE 150 Karat
- FREE firstpack_10000
- FREE Special Edition Package 4
- FREE Lv. 15 Package (BK/DB/BB)