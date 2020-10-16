FEEL THE RUSH! KRITIKA: The White Knights

* Feel the adrenaline at your fingertips!

– Play probably the most exhilarating motion RPG that can preserve you electrified!

– Intense EX expertise that bounce off the display screen! Call upon a pal’s Striker that will help you dominate!

* Meet the champions!

– Monk: Uses his fists and highly effective magic to smite evil!

– Mystic Wolf Guardian: Brilliant lightning expertise! The energy of Sirius! Enemies be careful, she’ll destroy all these in her manner!

– Noblia: Dominates the enemies with completely different weapons and her tremendous sturdy energy!

– The Ice Warlock: Powerful frost magic assault sweeps the enemies off the bottom!

– The Burst Breaker: Sprightly and unpredictable! Single strike will blast the complete battlefield!

– The Eclair: Her second to none versatility will lead the enemies to their wreck!

– The Blood Demon: Her bloodthirsty spear yearns for lives!

– The Demon Blade: His blade cuts a bloody path by the battleground!

– The Crimson Assassin: Cool as ice! The battlefield is her playground!

– The Dark Valkyrie: She seduces along with her chains and judges along with her scythe!

– The Berserker: Behold his rage as he destroys every little thing in sight!

– The Cat Acrobat: Quick and agile, fall in love along with her spunky preventing strikes!

– The Shadow Mage: His eerie shadow will ensnare and annihilate enemies!

* Experience a recreation system like no different!

– It’s extra enjoyable if you happen to work collectively! Enjoy the brand new Guild system!

– Pets that preserve your aspect and make you stronger!

– Grow stronger by 115 completely different levels in Stage Mode!

– Encounter the Monster Wave! Attack an infinite wave of monsters!

– Climb and conquer the 60 flooring of the Tower of Tribulation!

– Test your expertise in Arena, Versus, and Melee! Become the final word champion!

– Work collectively to defeat highly effective bosses in “”World Boss””!

– Use the Auto-Battle function to clear levels extra conveniently!

* Minimum Device Requirement: iPhone 4S

* This recreation options an cute iMessage sticker! (iOS 10)

** This recreation is offered in 한국어, English, 日本語, 中文简体, 中文繁體, Deutsch, Français, Español, Português, Русский, Vietnam, ไทย

** There could also be extra prices when making an attempt to acquire sure objects.

