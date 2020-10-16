MLB At Bat

At Bat – the #1 supply for reside baseball in your iPhone and iPad – Is the official app of Major League Baseball.

**** AT BAT SUBSCRIPTIONS ****

At Bat gives two subscription choices for its in depth premium options, masking reside MLB video games from Opening Day to the World Series.

– Yearly recurring price of $19.99.

– Monthly recurring price of $2.99.

– MLB.TV All Teams subscribers obtain At Bat’s premium options totally free.

**** 2018 FEATURES ****

(NOTE: Additional options and performance can be out there in common app updates all through the season. Make positive to maintain At Bat up to date to reap the benefits of these as you observe your favourite group and gamers.)

— Watch and Listen Live —

• Watch the MLB.TV Game of the Day (topic to blackout restrictions; no subscription required)

• Access your MLB.TV All Teams subscription to observe each out-of-market recreation (Subscription required)

• See key performs and pivotal moments from each recreation with Live Look-Ins (No blackout restrictions; At Bat Premium subscription required)

• Watch in-game highlights (No blackout restrictions; no subscription required)

• Listen to Home, Away and Spanish-language (the place out there) radio broadcasts (At Bat Premium subscription required)

• Watch 60fps video for unmatched prime quality streaming of choose reside MLB.TV broadcasts (supported iPhones and iPads solely; At Bat Premium subscription required)

• Watch Condensed Games (At Bat Premium subscription required)

• Multitasking break up view (choose iPads)

• Picture-in-Picture streaming for reside video and highlights (choose iPads)

• Multi-platform reside audio entry for At Bat Premium subscribers (moveable to Mac/PC and to the MLB talent on voice activated platforms with a legitimate MLB.com account)

• Universal help for At Bat Premium subscribers, accessible on iPhone, iPad and different supported smartphones and tablets

• Watch MLB Network programming (pay TV authentication required)

— Follow Your Favorite Team —

• Enhanced, Gameday pitch-by-pitch options, together with real looking ballpark renderings from all 30 MLB parks

• Breaking information, schedules, interactive rosters and participant stats for each group

• Sortable batting, pitching and fielding statistics

• Customize your iPhone and iPad screens with MLB Club-branded app icons

• Designated your favourite group to be featured in At Bat’s homescreen, scoreboard, information and video

• Video library archive, searchable by participant, group or key phrase (iPhone solely)

• Classic video games video archive that includes dozens of baseball’s legendary video games

• Search operate for all energetic and historic MLB participant playing cards (iPhone solely)

• Closed captioning for reside video

• Get notifications for Cut4’s offbeat short-form content material

• Application out there in Spanish language, requires gadget language set to Spanish

Access At Bat Premium for $2.99 per thirty days or $19.99 yearly. You can be robotically billed $2.99 via iTunes each 30 days or $19.99 each one year till you cancel your subscription. Your subscription robotically renews until auto-renew is turned off not less than 24-hours earlier than the tip of the present interval. You subscription will be managed and the auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to the iTunes Account Settings after buy. No cancellation of the present subscription is allowed throughout energetic subscription interval.

© 2018 MLB Advanced Media, L.P. All Major League Baseball emblems and copyrights used herein are the property of the relevant MLB entity. All rights reserved.









