Mystic Guardian : Final Quest

As an awesome fan of JRPGs themselves, the 2 creators of Mystic Guardian had been devoted to create a recreation that has the sensation of basic JRPGs within the 90’s. After 5 years of growing and refining to get the suitable ambiance, Mystic Guardian is lastly able to deliver you again to the previous.

■■■ Game Story ■■■

– Experience the fantasy world of steampunk with equipment and alchemy.

– Two playable essential characters with fully totally different storylines.

– Secret storielines and alternate endings which are unlockable by replaying.

– More than 500 narrative scenes.

■■■ Class Change ■■■

– Total of seven lessons you’ll be able to swap to.

– Each class has its personal distinctive abilities that may be completely discovered.

■■■ Battle System ■■■

– More than 150 abilities you need to use throughout the battle.

– Extremely satisfying combo assaults.

– Create your personal ability combos.

– 60 final boss battles.

– Powerful summons with varied upgrades.

■■■ Raid Mode ■■■

– Challenge the infinite battle in infinite dungeons.

– Compete your rating with different gamers.









