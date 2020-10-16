Mystic Guardian : Final Quest

As an awesome fan of JRPGs themselves, the 2 creators of Mystic Guardian had been devoted to create a recreation that has the sensation of basic JRPGs within the 90’s. After 5 years of growing and refining to get the suitable ambiance, Mystic Guardian is lastly able to deliver you again to the previous.
■■■ Game Story ■■■
– Experience the fantasy world of steampunk with equipment and alchemy.
– Two playable essential characters with fully totally different storylines.
– Secret storielines and alternate endings which are unlockable by replaying.
– More than 500 narrative scenes.
■■■ Class Change ■■■
– Total of seven lessons you’ll be able to swap to.
– Each class has its personal distinctive abilities that may be completely discovered.
■■■ Battle System ■■■
– More than 150 abilities you need to use throughout the battle.
– Extremely satisfying combo assaults.
– Create your personal ability combos.
– 60 final boss battles.
– Powerful summons with varied upgrades.
■■■ Raid Mode ■■■
– Challenge the infinite battle in infinite dungeons.
– Compete your rating with different gamers.
