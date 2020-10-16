N.O.V.A. Legacy

Kal Wardin, our hero, is a retired N.O.V.A. veteran summoned as soon as once more to don his Mobile Armored Suit in protection of the Colonial Administration forces.

Helped by Yelena, his private AI Agent, Kal should defend humanity’s future by coming into the battlefield in opposition to alien invaders whereas uncovering the thriller behind their sudden assault.

A RETRO SHOOTER EXPERIENCE:

– Enjoy the basic motion of the famend Gameloft FPS sequence.

– Craft and improve weapons, from highly effective Assault Rifles to devastating Plasma Guns.

– Enjoy the unique N.O.V.A. shooter expertise with drastically improved efficiency and gameplay.

DEFEAT ALIEN FORCES IN VARIOUS GAME MODES:

– Story Mode: Delve into the plot and battle to uncover the reality about these alien invaders.

– Shadow Events: Defeat the aliens’ Special Forces in difficult limited-time occasions.

– Special Ops: Launch a strategic strike on distinctive alien formations.

TEST YOUR SKILLS IN MULTIPLAYER ARENAS:

– Deathmatch: Be the final one standing in a 6-player firefight.

– Customize your character with a wide range of Marine and alien skins.

– Leaderboards and Third-person “Death Cam” replays.

