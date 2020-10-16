SongPop 2 – Guess The Song

Join the world’s largest music trivia neighborhood!

Listen to precise songs and guess as quick as you’ll be able to, that includes music from all of your favourite artists- whether or not Taylor Swift, Drake, Selena Gomez, and Justin Bieber or Van Halen, Queen, Ed Sheeran and extra! Challenge your pals and play towards music lovers worldwide!

-New music and unique playlists are added every single day to gather, grasp, and earn trophies!

-Compete in get together mode towards a whole bunch of gamers in each day multiplayer tournaments! Can you win all of your favourite badges?

-Dozens of music genres, themes, and classes: Today’s Hits, Pop, Hip-Hop, Classic Rock, Country, Indie, Latin Hits, and extra!

-Collections for each decade: 2010s, 2000s, 90s, 80s, 70s, 60s and extra!

Join the most popular music recreation now!

MONTHLY VIP SUBSCRIPTION

-$4.99USD/month (Monthly worth is area based mostly)

-All the playlists, on a regular basis! VIPs can now play ANY playlist, no must personal it or spend power-ups to play.

-300 video games without delay as an alternative of 30!

-Master playlists quicker! VIPs earn one bonus VIP notice for each right reply to grasp playlists quicker, even when right solutions aren’t in a row.

-More flashy profile!

-No adverts, increased high quality and longer music clips, unique events, and limitless finest matches!

– Payment might be charged to iTunes Account at affirmation of buy

– Subscription robotically renews except auto-renew is turned off at the least 24-hours earlier than the top of the present interval

-Account might be charged $4.99 for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the top of the present interval

– Subscriptions could also be managed by the person and auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to Account Settings after buy

-SongPop’s phrases of use may be learn at freshplanet.com/terms-of-use and privateness coverage at freshplanet.com/privacy-policy

Enjoying SongPop?

Like us on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/SongPopRecreation

Follow us on Twitter: @SongPop1

Comments? Ideas? tell us at http://assist.songpop2.com/ !









Incoming Search:

SongPop 2 – Guess The Song hack,

SongPop 2 – Guess The Song cheat,

SongPop 2 – Guess The Song iOS hack,

SongPop 2 – Guess The Song android hack,

SongPop 2 – Guess The Song generator,

SongPop 2 – Guess The Song on-line cheat.

Free SongPop 2 – Guess The Song VIP Monthly Subscription with first Month Free, Free SongPop 2 – Guess The Song Small Coins Pack, Free SongPop 2 – Guess The Song Daily Bonus Revive, Free SongPop 2 – Guess The Song VIP Monthly Subscription, Free SongPop 2 – Guess The Song Small Tickets Pack, Free SongPop 2 – Guess The Song Medium Tickets Pack, Free SongPop 2 – Guess The Song Medium Coins Pack, Free SongPop 2 – Guess The Song Daily Bonus Revive, Free SongPop 2 – Guess The Song Big Coins Pack, Free SongPop 2 – Guess The Song Daily Bonus Revive.