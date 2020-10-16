Tantan – Make New Friends

Tantan is a enjoyable and easy social app. Download without cost to know attention-grabbing folks round you! View photographs and profiles of the folks close by, then resolve who’s your favourite. When somebody likes you again, you get a match. Now begin chatting, making pals, and extra!

Join 100+ thousands and thousands of single women and men who’re chatting and making new pals, and discover out who’s going to be your excellent match!

* SIMPLE AND FUN

Browse photographs and take a look at everybody’s pursuits to resolve who deserves a like! Thousands of attention-grabbing persons are round you hoping to make new pals!

* A MAGIC MOMENT

Chat utilizing texts, voice messages, photos and movies. Know your matches higher by following the life moments they share.

* YOUR GAME, YOUR WAY

Chat solely with the folks you might be matched with. You won’t ever obtain messages from random folks.

* KEEP IT TO YOURSELF

Your social life is non-public; we get it. Choose to cover your contacts, then the contacts in your deal with e-book received’t be urged to you, nor you to them.

* START THE CHAT WITH Q&A GAME

The ice-breaking function is now accessible on Tantan. Use ten playful questions to grasp your match higher.

[VIP Membership Service Description]

Purchase VIP Membership and luxuriate in higher swiping and matching expertise:

1. User title spotlight & unique badge!

2. 5 Super Likes per day. Increase your matching charge by 5 instances!

3. Unlimited Rewinds. Get again your probability to love somebody!

4. Location Change. Say hello to enjoyable folks all over the world!

5. Unlimited Likes. Break the every day restrict of proper swipes!

These 5 privileges will carry you stronger ‘Likes’ and better matching charge! Have enjoyable with pals everywhere in the world by way of Tantan.

If you select to buy VIP membership, the subscription payment could be paid by way of iTunes account. The system would renew the subscription and deduct the corresponding payment mechanically by the subscription kind within the 24-hour window earlier than the subscription expires. If you need to flip off the automated renewal after buy, please go to iTunes Settings to show it off.

Currently the worth of VIP membership begins from 30 CNY / 1 month. Pricing could differ in numerous areas. If you don’t buy VIP membership, you’ll be able to nonetheless use Tantan without cost.

Tantan VIP Membership Service Agreement http://lp.tantanapp.com/vip09/

Tantan VIP Membership Automatic Renewal Service Agreement http://lp.tantanapp.com/vip10/

[More Super Likes]

‘Super Likes’ are a lot stronger than regular ‘likes’. When your profile exhibits as much as one other consumer, she/he would know that you’ve got gave her/him a ‘tremendous like’, and the matching charge would soar as much as 5 instances.

VIP customers would have 5 ‘Super Likes’ per day. You can buy extra ‘Super Likes’.

Currently the worth of Super Likes begins from 12 CNY / 5 Super Likes. Pricing could differ in numerous areas.

All private information is dealt with underneath the phrases and situations of Tantan’s privateness coverage. More particulars may be discovered right here:

https://tantanapp.com/en/about/phrases/

For any questions, please be at liberty to contact us at

– Website: tantanapp.com/en

– E-mail: [email protected]

Follow Us

– Facebook: @tantanapp

– Instagram: @tantanapp









