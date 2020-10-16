Torque Burnout is an unashamedly excessive ‘driving’ sport which mixes one of the best elements of each racing sport!

Grip the wheel, put your foot to the ground and drive, finishing donuts and drifts like a champion. Evolve your trip and push it to it is limits, rally the group right into a frenzy after which push it some extra to reign supreme because the BURNOUT KING!

Features:

– Realistic burnout simulation full with attractive smoke, bursting tires and flaming engines!

– All kinds of vehicles every with distinctive dealing with and customization.

– Thundering engine sounds that may ship chills down your backbone.

– 3D Touch driving controls on supported units.

Coming Soon:

– More vehicles and engines.

– More challenges.

Notes:

– iPhone 5, iPad 3, iPad Mini 2, iPod Touch sixth Generation or newer machine is required to play.

– A community connection is beneficial however not required to play.

– Torque Burnout is free to play. In sport credit could be bought utilizing actual cash through in-app purchases.

Any issues? Any questions? Any options? We’d love to listen to from you!

FACEBOOK: http://www.fb.com/torqueburnout

TWITTER: http://twitter.com/leagueofmonkeys

YOUTUBE: http://youtube.com/theleagueofmonkeys

HOMEPAGE: http://leagueofmonkeys.com

FAQ: http://leagueofmonkeys.com/assist/torqueburnout









Incoming Search:

Torque Burnout hack,

Torque Burnout cheat,

Torque Burnout iOS hack,

Torque Burnout android hack,

Torque Burnout generator,

Torque Burnout on-line cheat.

Free Torque Burnout Stack of Credits, Free Torque Burnout Starter Pack, Free Torque Burnout Stacks of Credits, Free Torque Burnout S1CKO (Car), Free Torque Burnout Mechanic, Free Torque Burnout Briefcase of Credits, Free Torque Burnout KILLAB (Car), Free Torque Burnout BLNLUX (Car), Free Torque Burnout INFERNO (Car), Free Torque Burnout Veekay (Car).