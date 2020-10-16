This kingdom welcomes immigrants from any nation.

Let’s stay on this kingdom!

Enjoy a free life with love and journey.

Quests, battles, merchandise gathering, harvest, love, marriage, even elevating kids.

An easy-going, relaxed play expertise.

Real life takes on new which means.

“WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom” is a simulation sport that permits the participant to get pleasure from a free way of life in an elaborate sandbox kingdom. The massive variety of AI characters which might be shifting in regards to the kingdom and to whom the participant can talk make the participant really feel simply as in the event that they had been enjoying an internet sport.

Since its Japanese launch in May, 2015, “World Neverland – Elnea Kingdom” has seen over 50 updates with enhancements and content material enhancements reflecting the requests of gamers. It has acquired excessive scores within the Japanese shops and achieved 800,000 total downloads.

Twitter : https://twitter.com/WN_ElneaKingdom

【Game Outline】

World Neverland is an unique sport made utilizing an overhead neighborhood simulation system that’s patented in Japan.

What makes this sport distinctive from others of the identical style is that it feels as whether it is simulating a dwelling society. The kingdom that units the stage for this sport contains particulars akin to realms, buildings, and even a nationwide system. This creates a digital neighborhood during which a whole bunch of individuals stay. The varied AI characters act of their very own free will.

– The participant arrives on this kingdom as a traveler, turns into a citizen, after which lives there.

– Each participant has a home and subject. The participant may also lower your expenses to maneuver right into a mansion.

– The participant can take part as the pinnacle of or a visitor at occasions akin to seasonal capabilities, state ceremonies, festivals, marriages, childbirths, and funeral companies.

– Players can turn out to be buddies with and marry different single characters.

– Players may also work exhausting at a job or martial artwork to seek out success on this world.

– The participant may also have a number of kids to extend the dimensions of their household.

– By transferring their management to offspring, the participant can expertise a protracted interval of play over a number of generations of a household.

– Cooking can be accomplished utilizing quite a lot of components.

– Monsters will be defeated and dungeons or forests explored to collect sources or components for cooking and making weapons.

– Martial arts tournaments will be entered, permitting gamers to compete to be the primary hero within the kingdom.

– The participant is free to do, or not do, what they need.

– The kingdom has a historical past of a number of hundred years, which will be examine within the library.

– Conpatibilty

Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad









