Experience Arena of Valor, an epic new 5v5 multiplayer on-line battle enviornment (MOBA) designed by Tencent Games!

Call in your teammates to affix you within the jungle! Crush your enemies in basic 5v5 fight in actual time! Draw first blood, carry your group, and grow to be legendary within the enviornment!

DC LOGO, BATMAN, WONDERWOMAN, SUPERMAN, THE JOKER: TM & © DC.

Features:

– Classic 5v5 MOBA, Perfected for Mobile –

Traverse a basic three-lane enviornment full of nooks and crannies between towers. Watch out for enemies lurking within the brush and uncover secrets and techniques that wait within the jungle. Intuitive controls particularly designed for cellular could have you racking up kills with ease and make you an MVP very quickly!

– Growing Number of Legendary Heroes –

Explore and command a roster of over 40 fearless heroes and counting, together with a wide range of Tanks, Assassins, Mages, Support, Warriors, and Marksmen. Build the proper group to crush your opponents in battle!

– The Ultimate MOBA Experience –

First Blood, Double Kill, Triple Kill… all of the options that you understand and love proper at your fingertips. Discover and dominate all of the gameplay modes, together with 5v5, 3v3, 1v1, and a singular “Hook Wars” mode that may problem your expertise and make you a real champion!

– Fast Matchmaking & 10-Minute Matches –

Team up with gamers all all over the world instantly. Carve your method by means of jungles, lanes, and towers, draw first blood and destroy the enemy Core. Carry your group to victory in lower than 10 minutes!

– Join Your Friends in Fierce Team Battles –

Enjoy fast-paced fight and forge alliances with gamers all over the world. Interact with associates and guild buddies daily utilizing real-time voice chat. Share the load, work collectively, and combat strategically. Team up with your folks in Tourney Mode and shortly you’ll be capable of create your personal league. Arena of Valor is the brand new eSport on your cellular gadgets.

– Got What It Takes? Free to Play Forever –

In Arena of Valor, it’s all about talent. We try to create essentially the most riveting and balanced gameplay, so you’ll be able to flip the tide of battle and vie for glory regardless of the chances. Win or lose, each motion counts!

Contact Us:

Facebook: https://www.fb.com/ArenaofValor

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgYkGvtBuY4onYm2Eh61zwQ

Twitter: https://twitter.com/arenaofvalor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arenaofvalor/









